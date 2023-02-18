Pea Ridge changes format for tech review meetings

PEA RIDGE -- Mayor Nathan See has announced there will be a change in procedure for tech review meetings held for building and development in the city.

For several years, city department heads and Planning Commission members have met during the day for a tech review with engineers and developers to discuss plans and concept plans. With several Planning Commission members usually in attendance, the meeting was a public meeting.

Beginning in March, See said there will only be the developer, engineer for developer, department heads and a Planning Commission member chosen by commission chairman Al Fowler.

See said he believed the change would make the time more efficiently used.

Plans will still be presented to the Planning Commission at regular meetings for approval.