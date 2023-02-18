PGA Tour scores

Friday's scores
PGA Tour
Genesis Invitational
At The Riviera Country Club
Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Purse: $20 million
Par 71, 7,322 yards
Partial second round
NOTE The second round was suspended because of darkness with 15 golfers remaining on the course. The round will be completed today.
132 (-10)
Max Homa;64-68
133 (-9)
Keith Mitchell;64-69
Jon Rahm;65-38
Lee Hodges;67-66
134 (-8)
Collin Morikawa;66-68
135 (-7)
Patrick Cantlay;68-67
136 (-6)
Rory McIlroy;67-69
Matt Kuchar;66-70
137 (-5)
Danny Willett;68-69
Gary Woodland;69-68
138 (-4)
Scottie Scheffler;70-68
Shane Lowry;69-69
Tommy Fleetwood;68-70
Thomas Detry;71-67
Kramer Hickok;69-69
Sungjae Im;69-69
Tom Hoge;67-71
Adam Svensson;67-71
139 (-3)
Harris English;66-73
Jhonattan Vegas;67-72
Adam Schenk;69-70
Sahith Theegala;71-68
Kevin Streelman;68-71
Peter Malnati;68-71
Jason Day;72-67
David Lipsky;68-71
140 (-2)
Adam Hadwin;67-73
Scott Piercy;69-71
J.J. Spaun;68-72
Viktor Hovland;69-71
141 (-1)
Kevin Tway;68-73
Luke List;70-71
Justin Thomas;68-73
Seamus Power;71-70
Lucas Herbert;70-71
Michael Thompson;74-67
Tyrrell Hatton;70-71
Doug Ghim;67-74
Sam Ryder;71-70
Adam Long;70-71
Justin Suh;71-70
Ben Taylor;69-34
Sepp Straka;70-34
Tony Finau;72-36
Tom Kim;71-35
142 (E)
Nate Lashley;69-73
Tyler Duncan;71-71
Trey Mullinax;74-68
Cameron Young;68-74
Denny McCarthy;71-71
S.H. Kim;69-73
Mackenzie Hughes;72-70
Luke Donald;69-73
Adam Scott;69-73
143 (+1)
Corey Conners;71-72
Emiliano Grillo;68-75
Nick Taylor;69-74
Tiger Woods;69-74
Christiaan Bezuidenhout;71-72
Matthias Schwab;70-73
Xander Schauffele;69-74
Rickie Fowler;68-75
Projected Cut Line
144 (+2)
Taylor Moore;70-74--144 +2
Leaderboard
;SCORE;THRU
Max Homa;-10;18
Keith Mitchell;-9;18
Jon Rahm;-9;18
Lee Hodges;-9;18
Collin Morikawa;-8;18
Patrick Cantlay;-7;18
Rory McIlroy;-6;18
Matt Kuchar;-6;18
Danny Willett;-5 18
Gary Woodland;-5;18