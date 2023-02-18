PGA Tour scores

Friday's scores

PGA Tour

Genesis Invitational

At The Riviera Country Club

Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Purse: $20 million

Par 71, 7,322 yards

Partial second round

NOTE The second round was suspended because of darkness with 15 golfers remaining on the course. The round will be completed today.

132 (-10)

Max Homa;64-68

133 (-9)

Keith Mitchell;64-69

Jon Rahm;65-38

Lee Hodges;67-66

134 (-8)

Collin Morikawa;66-68

135 (-7)

Patrick Cantlay;68-67

136 (-6)

Rory McIlroy;67-69

Matt Kuchar;66-70

137 (-5)

Danny Willett;68-69

Gary Woodland;69-68

138 (-4)

Scottie Scheffler;70-68

Shane Lowry;69-69

Tommy Fleetwood;68-70

Thomas Detry;71-67

Kramer Hickok;69-69

Sungjae Im;69-69

Tom Hoge;67-71

Adam Svensson;67-71

139 (-3)

Harris English;66-73

Jhonattan Vegas;67-72

Adam Schenk;69-70

Sahith Theegala;71-68

Kevin Streelman;68-71

Peter Malnati;68-71

Jason Day;72-67

David Lipsky;68-71

140 (-2)

Adam Hadwin;67-73

Scott Piercy;69-71

J.J. Spaun;68-72

Viktor Hovland;69-71

141 (-1)

Kevin Tway;68-73

Luke List;70-71

Justin Thomas;68-73

Seamus Power;71-70

Lucas Herbert;70-71

Michael Thompson;74-67

Tyrrell Hatton;70-71

Doug Ghim;67-74

Sam Ryder;71-70

Adam Long;70-71

Justin Suh;71-70

Ben Taylor;69-34

Sepp Straka;70-34

Tony Finau;72-36

Tom Kim;71-35

142 (E)

Nate Lashley;69-73

Tyler Duncan;71-71

Trey Mullinax;74-68

Cameron Young;68-74

Denny McCarthy;71-71

S.H. Kim;69-73

Mackenzie Hughes;72-70

Luke Donald;69-73

Adam Scott;69-73

143 (+1)

Corey Conners;71-72

Emiliano Grillo;68-75

Nick Taylor;69-74

Tiger Woods;69-74

Christiaan Bezuidenhout;71-72

Matthias Schwab;70-73

Xander Schauffele;69-74

Rickie Fowler;68-75

Projected Cut Line

144 (+2)

Taylor Moore;70-74--144 +2

Leaderboard

;SCORE;THRU

Max Homa;-10;18

Keith Mitchell;-9;18

Jon Rahm;-9;18

Lee Hodges;-9;18

Collin Morikawa;-8;18

Patrick Cantlay;-7;18

Rory McIlroy;-6;18

Matt Kuchar;-6;18

Danny Willett;-5 18

Gary Woodland;-5;18