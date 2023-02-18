PREP BASKETBALL: Siloam Springs secures No. 2 seed in state tournament with victory over Russellville

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Siloam Springs' girls bounced back in a big way Friday night and wrapped up the No. 2 seed from the 5A-West Conference.

The Lady Panthers -- who were drilled in a rematch at Greenwood 70-18 on Tuesday -- regrouped to run away for a 57-44 win against Russellville inside Panther Activity Center.

Siloam Springs returned from Greenwood on Tuesday night and had an intense, physical practice on Wednesday, according to players and the coaching staff.

It paid off with a big win over the Lady Cyclones.

"We were brawling with each other (in Wednesday's practice)," said senior Brooke Ross, who led Siloam Springs with 21 points against Russellville. "We were on the ground diving for balls, getting so physical with each other. I have scrapes on my knee from diving around."

Ross had eight of her points in the first quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers as Siloam Springs went up 15-10. The Lady Panthers led 23-20 at halftime and Ross went back to work in the third quarter with nine points.

Siloam Springs (17-9, 10-2) led 41-36 entering the fourth and began to pull away late in the quarter.

The big surprise on the night was the scoring of senior Anna Wleklinski, who pumped in a career-high 15 points.

The Lady Cyclones (21-7, 8-4) no guarded Wleklinski for much of the game and the senior made them pay, scoring eight points in the first half and seven more in the second.

"Honestly, it's not a surprise," Ross said of Wleklinski. "She's been doing great in practice. Everything you've seen out there, she's been doing in practice all week."

Said Wleklinski: "Well we talked a lot about shot selection, so obviously they wanted me to be the one to shoot it. So I just kept moving, setting screens and when the time came I hit the shot."

Siloam Springs coach Beau Tillery said it wasn't a surprise that Ross and Wleklinski led the team on Friday because they were the ones who stood out in that physical practice on Wednesday.

"We beat up on each other. Everything was competitive," Tillery said. "Bruiser, physical. Probably not ideal after a game because you want to let them get their legs back and not get anybody hurt, but we wanted to challenge them and see who was going to step up. If we want to talk about that practice, the two that showed out the most were the two that really showed out tonight. Anna was unbelievable in that practice and she had a career high tonight, and Ross just crushed it and she put us on her back for most of the night."

Emily Keehn added 12 points for the Lady Panthers, who completed the season sweep of Russellville.

Taleigha Ealy led the Lady Cyclones with 12 points, while Zariyah Willis had nine.