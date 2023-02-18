PREP BASKETBALL: Springdale Har-Ber’s late free-throw shooting leads to 75-62 victory over Rogers Heritage

ROGERS -- The hopes of a second seed and a first-round bye in the Class 6A state tournament rested on how well Springdale Har-Ber's girls could shoot free throws Friday night.

The Lady Wildcats' 18-of-20 performance from the line over the final 4 minutes would more than suffice as Har-Ber stayed in the hunt with a 75-62 victory over Rogers Heritage during 6A-West Conference play in War Eagle Arena.

"We did a good job of finishing the game out," Har-Ber coach Kimberly Jenkins said. "We had the right people taking those shots with our seniors stepping up and making those free throws. We've had situations throughout the course of the season where they didn't make those free throws down the stretch.

"And it seemed like it took forever to end that game, didn't it? Heritage was scrapping and fighting, and it just seemed like there were a lot of whistles. It was just good to step to the line and hit those free throws."

Har-Ber (17-8, 11-3) enjoyed a 57-52 lead on Delaney Roller's bucket with 6 minutes, 17 seconds remaining, but it turned out to be the last one the Lady Wildcats hit. Heritage, meanwhile, was able to tie the game at 57 on Carlee Casteel's free throw with 4:30 left to play.

Mary Blake Martfield then broke the deadlock when she hit the first of two free throws at the 3:53 mark, then Pacious McDaniel and Galatia Andrew each hit a pair to give Har-Ber a 62-57 cushion with 1:30 remaining. Heritage (18-9, 7-7) couldn't get any closer than four as McDaniel wound up hitting 13 of 14 free throws during the final stretch.

"Pacious is going to do her thing and she wanted the ball," Jenkins said of McDaniel, who finished with 31 points to lead Har-Ber. "I'm glad she did because she hit a lot of free throws."

Har-Ber enjoyed its biggest lead when Andrew's 3-pointer gave the Lady Wildcats a 27-16 cushion with 5:46 before halftime. Heritage, however, pulled within 40-33 before halftime, then started the second half with a 15-3 run and took a 48-43 lead after back-to-back buckets by Arkya Dixon midway through the third quarter.

The Lady Wildcats, however, regrouped and scored the last five points to take a 53-50 lead into the fourth quarter.

Roller added 18 points and Andrew 10 for Har-Ber, which can take the No. 2 seed with wins over Fayetteville and Rogers next week if either Bentonville loses Tuesday at Fort Smith Northside or Northside loses its two remaining games. Sophie Surratt had 20 for Heritage, which falls into a tie with Fayetteville for fourth place and will travel Tuesday to face the Lady Bulldogs, while Casteel added 14 and Ruth McCain chipped in 13.