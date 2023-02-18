PREP BASKETBALL: Springdale holds off Fayetteville after outscoring Purple ‘Dogs 22-4 in the third quarter

SPRINGDALE -- A dominant third quarter was the difference Friday between longtime rivals.

Springdale outscored Fayetteville 22-4 in the third quarter, then hung on to defeat the Bulldogs 64-57 in 6A-West Conference action at the Springdale gym. Isaiah Sealy scored 20 points to lead Springdale (21-7, 10-4), which moved two games ahead of Fayetteville (18-10, 8-6) in the conference standings.

Maurice Starks was pivotal with 11 points off the bench as was Carson Tangness, a starter who scored six of his nine points in the third quarter for Springdale.

"We did play a really good third quarter," Springdale Coach Jeremy Price said. "Maurice was huge. Typically, we use him for defense, but he hit open shots for us. I'm very proud of him. Glad he stepped up."

The win marked the final game between the longtime rivals in the Springdale gym that will be replaced by a new facility in time for the 2023-24 season.

Both teams entered Friday's game with momentum following significant wins on Tuesday. Fayetteville beat league-leading Bentonville West 57-52, while Springdale downed Bentonville 72-65.

Rivals often bring out the best in each other and that's how it was on Friday except in the third quarter when Springdale thoroughly dominated Fayetteville. But if Springdale fans thought the game was over when their team pulled ahead 47-30 after three, they were mistaken.

Fayetteville roared back and twice got to within four points in the fourth quarter. But Springdale was able to hold Fayetteville off to go 2-0 on the week, which meant dinner for the team was on Price on Friday night.

"Any time we go 2-0 in one week, the chicken wings are on me," Price said. "So, it looks like I'm buying."

The loss ended a four-game winning streak for Fayetteville, which had won seven of its last eight.

The play was fast-paced and intense starting in the first half when neither team led by more than three points. Sophomore guard Xavier Brown, who led Fayetteville with 12 points against Bentonville West on Tuesday, made 3 three-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 14 to lead Fayetteville.

Ornette Gaines and Max Voller each scored consecutive baskets in the second quarter against Springdale, which used back-to-back three-pointers from Starks and Tangness to close to within 26-25 at halftime. Springdale then took over in the third quarter with a 22-4 surge that began when Sealy opened the second half with a three-pointer.

Conference play will end for both teams next week with games on Tuesday and Friday. Springdale will play at Rogers on Tuesday and finish with Fort Smith Northside at home on Friday. Fayetteville will welcome Rogers Heritage at home on Tuesday before traveling to Fort Smith Southside on Friday.