The world in brief: Bulgarian truck yields migrants' bodies

Bulgarian truck yields migrants' bodies

SOFIA, Bulgaria -- Police in Bulgaria discovered Friday an abandoned truck containing the bodies of 18 migrants who appeared to have suffocated to death inside a secret compartment under a load of lumber.

According to initial information, the Interior Ministry said the truck was carrying about 40 migrants and the survivors were taken to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment.

Bulgarian Health Minister Assen Medzhidiev said most of the survivors were in very bad condition.

"They have suffered from lack of oxygen, their clothes are wet, they are freezing, and obviously haven't eaten for days," Medzhidiev said.

The truck was found abandoned along a highway near the capital, Sofia. The driver was not there, but police discovered the passengers in a secret compartment below the lumber the vehicle also was carrying.

Authorities did not immediately give the nationalities of the migrants. Bulgarian media reported they all were from Afghanistan.

To prevent people from entering the country illegally, Bulgaria's government erected a barbed-wire fence along its 161-mile border with Turkey. But foreigners fleeing poverty or conflict in their home countries manage to enter with the help of local people smugglers.

Raid kills Islamic State leader in Syria

BEIRUT -- The U.S. military said Friday a helicopter raid led by its forces in northeast Syria left a senior leader with the Islamic State group dead and four American service members wounded.

The U.S. military said a statement its operation was conducted Thursday night in partnership with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces which is allied with the U.S.

It added that "an explosion on target resulted in four U.S. service members and one working dog wounded." It did not say in which part of northeast Syria the raid was conducted.

The military identified the slain Islamic State commander as Hamza al-Homsi. The statement said the service members and working dog are receiving treatment in a U.S. medical facility in neighboring Iraq.

Separately, Islamic State gunmen in central Syria shot dead at least 36 people south of the town of Sukhna, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor.

Pro-government radio station Sham FM reported the militants ambushed people who were foraging for wild truffles in the desert. State television put the death toll at 53.

Philippine governor shot; 4 guards killed

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines -- Gunmen wounded a provincial governor and killed four of his bodyguards in an attack on their convoy Friday in a southern Philippine region with a long history of violent political conflicts and Muslim rebellion, officials said.

Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. was shot in the waist, an aide suffered a foot injury, and four bodyguards were killed by heavily armed men as their convoy passed through a village on the boundary of Lanao del Sur and Bukidnon provinces, police said.

Adiong and his aide were hospitalized in stable condition, Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong, a brother of the governor, said on Facebook.

Authorities did not immediately provide other details, including who was suspected of carrying out the attack.

"The worst has passed. He's out of danger," Zia Alonto Adiong said. "We implore the authorities to act with urgency and utilize all legal means available to pursue and bring the perpetrators to justice."

Lanao del Sur is part of a five-province Muslim autonomous region in the south of the largely Roman Catholic nation. It is governed by former Muslim rebels in a transition arrangement under a 2014 peace pact with the government.

Man held in ex-Afghan lawmaker's killing

ISLAMABAD -- Security forces have arrested a man alleged to be involved in the killing of former Afghan female lawmaker Mursal Nabizada, a Taliban spokesman said Friday.

Khalid Zadran, spokesman for the capital Kabul's police chief, claimed that the arrested man had "confessed to his crime" of killing Nabizada and her bodyguard earlier this year. The police investigation was ongoing, he added.

Nabizada was among the few female parliamentarians who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Nabizada's brother was also wounded in the attack. It was the first time a lawmaker from the previous administration was killed in the city since the Taliban takeover.

Nabizada was elected in 2019 to represent Kabul and stayed in office until the Taliban takeover. She was originally from eastern Nangarhar province.

After their takeover, the Taliban initially said they would not impose the same harsh rules over society as they did during their first rule of Afghanistan in the late 1990s. But they have progressively imposed more restrictions, particularly on women.

They have banned women and girls from schooling beyond the sixth grade, barred them from most jobs and demanded they cover their faces when outside.



