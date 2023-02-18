Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 1-8 (12.5%)

MEET 72-261 (27.6%)

LEE'S LOCK Watch This Birdie in the 10th

BEST BET Heroic Move in the fifth

LONG SHOT Betcha in the second

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $104,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

HYPERSPORT*** was caught in the final strides by a promising filly last month, and the multiple stake-placed filly appears to hold a talent advantage in this field. TALES OF HOME tracked a fast pace before slowly drawing clear in a sharp maiden victory, and she is a determined and improving filly. SHE'S ALL CLASS finished second at a higher level just two races back at Churchill, and she may not have cared for a sloppy surface in her most recent.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Hypersport;Torres;Mason;8-5

9 Tales of Home;Cabrera;Stewart;7-2

8 She's All Class;Castillo;Maker;5-1

5 Canada's Customs;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

1 Comedy Act;Bejarano;Morse;8-1

2 Lady Demaree;Zimmerman;Diodoro;10-1

7 Azul Tequila;Arrieta;Correas;15-1

3 Silvia;De La Cruz;Van Berg;15-1

6 Off Ramp;Saez;Rosin;20-1

2 Purse $26,500, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

BETCHA** pushed an honest pace in a competitive return from a long vacation. She is taking a drop in price and may prove difficult to catch. CHASING SHADOWS finished second and in front of the top selection in a late-running effort. She is running at the lowest price of her career. STYLIN N PROFILIN defeated $15,000 claimers in her last race at Remington, and she is back at her best distance after taking on stronger two-turn rivals.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Betcha;Bejarano;Shorter;5-1

9 Chasing Shadows;Castillo;Villafranco;9-2

10 Stylin N Profilin;Cabrera;Stuart;7-2

5 House Wrecker;Juarez;Combs;6-1

1 Show Me Grace;Asmussen;Asmussen;4-1

11 Put a Bow On It;Zimmerman;Diodoro;8-1

12 Proud Victoria;Jordan;Hornsby;15-1

7 Catechism;Torres;Broberg;12-1

6 C C the Bartender;Saez;Dixon;15-1

3 Five Queens;Bailey;McBride;30-1

8 Visual Magic;Arrieta;Green;30-1

4 Warm Beauty;Harr;Roberts;30-1

13 Wicked Street;Wales;Hornsby;30-1

3 Purse $45,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

NINJA WARRIOR** won an unusually fast starter race just two back, and the speedy colt was compromised by a poor start when beaten in an allowance sprint January 28. MAC DADDY TOO is taking a slight drop following a useful front-running route, and he represents the leading stable. BRESLAU easily defeated $50,000 conditioned claiming sprinters, and he hails from the red-hot barn of trainer Cipriano Contreras.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Ninja Warrior;Torres;Diodoro;5-2

2 Mac Daddy Too;Zimmerman;Diodoro;3-1

1 Breslau;Arrieta;Contreras;4-1

3 Papa Rocket;Saez;Lukas;6-1

4 Banjo Bear;Eramia;Hartman;8-1

10 Lake Radio;Cabrera;Smith;10-1

8 Sono Grato;Asmussen;Asmussen;15-1

7 Totalizer;Castillo;Villafranco;20-1

6 Burninhunkoflove;Ortiz;Broberg;15-1

5 Lansdowne;Bejarano;Hornsby;30-1

4 Purse $103,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3 and 4-year-olds which have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, allowance

SUMMORYA** scored a determined career debut victory from off the pace, and she is back in with state-bred rivals after a troubled trip in open company. SHE'S STORMING finished second and in front of the top selection in a starter allowance last month. She is a rapidly improving filly. ONE WAY OR ANOTHER has worked fast since a photo-finish defeat December 17, and she has better early speed than the top two.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Summorya;Rosario;Moquett;5-2

7 She's Storming;Jordan;Hewitt;3-1

8 One Way Or Another;Garcia;Morse;7-2

10 Chai Tea;Harr;Cline;8-1

5 Lassie My Girl;Santana;Wilson;8-1

4 Timbavati;Bejarano;Moquett;12-1

2 Mozingo;Torres;Amoss;15-1

1 Bennykayandsuzytoo;Bowen;Prather;15-1

3 Hamazing Debate;Gonzalez;Gonzalez;20-1

9 Gramercy Park;Arrieta;Ortiz;20-1

5 Purse $90,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

HEROIC MOVE*** has been working very well for high percentage connections, and he picks up champion rider Joel Rosario. BYE BYE RAY has finished second in both of his sprint races, and he is bred to carry his speed this far. J J'S JOKER is a steadily improving sprinter, who is bred to route and represents red-hot connections.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Heroic Move;Rosario;Cox;2-1

12 Bye Bye Ray;Torres;Fincher;3-1

6 J J's Joker;Arrieta;Hartman;5-1

5 Kupp;Bejarano;Moquett;8-1

8 Hard Spun Fantasy;Baze;Von Hemel;12-1

1 Major Blue;Michel;Lukas;15-1

9 Route Runner;Santana;Asmussen;12-1

7 Seas of Normandy;Saez;Jones;12-1

4 Interlock Empire;Cabrera;McPeek;20-1

2 Juilliard;Ortiz;Hobby;20-1

11 Stormin Army;Juarez;Vance;30-1

3 Wellwrit;Bowen;Loy;30-1

6 Purse $104,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

SHOPPER'S REVENGE** broke his maiden by 5 widening lengths in his first try around two turns, and his dam was a multiple Grade I winner of better than $3 million. TWO EAGLES RIVER is a stake-placed sprinter, who finished third in an unusually strong allowance field when making his two-turn debut. EASY ACTION showed good speed in a maiden sprint victory. He is improving and is bred to handle a route of ground.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Shopper's Revenge;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

7 Two Eagles River;Juarez;Hartman;7-2

10 Easy Action;Rosario;Casse;9-2

3 Airtime;Torres;Diodoro;5-1

12 Thirsty John;Arrieta;Miller;6-1

8 Ben's Legacy;Cabrera;DiVito;10-1

9 Western Ghent;Saez;Lukas;20-1

5 Arman;Garcia;Miller;15-1

4 Lil Sweet Thang;Ortiz;Von Hemel;15-1

1 Funny Uncle;Court;Vance;20-1

6 Ghost Hero;Zimmerman;Gelner;30-1

2 Caballo Feliz;Castillo;McPeek;30-1

7 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

SIMOVIC** finished a clear second behind a heavily favored winner in his first start of the season, and he is wearing blinkers for the first time. MIRACLE WORKER has a series of sharp works leading up to his first race, and trainer Brad Cox excels with this kind. NAUTICAL STAR rallied determinedly in a deceptively good fourth-place debut, and he recorded a subsequent 5-furlong bullet work.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Simovic;Arrieta;Von Hemel;3-1

5 Miracle Worker;Rosario;Cox;5-2

12 Nautical Star;Quinonez;Quinonez;5-1

3 Mullikin;Santana;Brisset;9-2

7 Ryvit;Ortiz;Asmussen;10-1

9 Manta Rey;De La Cruz;Haran;12-1

11 Kyandi;Jordan;Jordan;15-1

1 Swaggish;Castillo;Asmussen;20-1

2 Ben Dreaming;Juarez;DiVito;15-1

10 Clay's Black Opal;Torres;Westermann;30-1

8 Scott City;Garcia;Morse;30-1

4 Macho Villa;Saez;Lukas;50-1

8 Purse $106,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

ROMAN CENTURIAN** was clearly best when narrowly defeated following a similar layoff last spring at Santa Anita, and he appears to be training well this winter at Fair Grounds. CONGRESSMAN finished full of run defeating entry-level allowance sprinters, and he broke his maiden at this 1-mile distance last season at Churchill. CALL ME FAST splashed his way to a front-running allowance victory January 28, and he drew a favorable post position.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Roman Centurian;Rosario;Cox;5-2

3 Congressman;Santana;Brisset;3-1

1 Call Me Fast;Arrieta;Puhich;9-2

8 Great Escape;Torres;Diodoro;5-1

4 Alejandro;Ortiz;Asmussen;12-1

5 Tiz Rye Time;Bejarano;Van Berg;10-1

11 Number One Dude;Cabrera;Stewart;10-1

7 Major General;Zimmerman;Hartman;15-1

9 Ram;Michel;Lukas;20-1

6 Digital;Juarez;Hiles;20-1

2 League of Legends;Court;Fires;30-1

10 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

WATCH THIS BIRDIE**** has trained well in Kentucky since a photo-finish loss opening weekend, and she appears to have landed in an unusually weak maiden race. DOUGHTY showed speed in a third-place debut last summer at Churchill, and she has caught a wet track in two subsequent races. COUNT IT ALL JOY is an unraced filly with an encouraging gate work February 5, and the presence of Ricardo Santana Jr. provides some confidence.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Watch This Birdie;Arrieta;Correas;2-5

5 Doughty;Garcia;Morse;8-1

7 Count It All Joy;Santana;Altamirano;15-1

2 Honeycamp;De La Cruz;Cates;12-1

4 Haythere Jogeegirl;Castillo;Prather;10-1

1 Magnolia Mae;Cabrera;Vance;20-1

14 Indian Spirit;Torres;Jackson;6-1

13 Wild Rosey;Juarez;Calhoun;10-1

12 Driving;Baze;Pish;20-1

11 Diamond Grand;Quinonez;Cravens;20-1

10 Rosalie's Destiny;Gonzalez;Gonzalez;30-1

9 Brooke's All In;Bailey;Dixon;30-1

3 Pat's Gal;Harr;Cline;30-1

8 Featurette;Torres;Garcia;30-1