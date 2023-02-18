Sections
Rick Lee’s Razorback Handicap selections and analysis

by Rick Lee | Today at 1:58 a.m.

9 The Razorback Handicap. Grade III. Purse $600,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up

GINOBILI*** impressively won the Fifth Season in his second start following a long layoff, and he has the class to move up and repeat. WEST WILL POWER had a two modest two-race winning streak snapped when second best in the Grade I Clark at Churchill, and he has the best of trainer-rider teams. LAW PROFESSOR ships from New York following a 7-length stake victory, and he is a good finisher in a field with plenty of speed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Ginobili;Santana;Miller;5-2

6 West Will Power;Rosario;Cox;2-1

2 Law Professor;Ortiz;Atras;7-2

9 Keystone Field;Castillo;Maker;8-1

8 Hero Status;Smith;Glatt;12-1

3 Rated R Superstar;Cabrera;Villafranco;15-1

7 Last Samurai;Torres;Lukas;10-1

10 Caddo River;Saez;Lukas;15-1

5 Trademark;Garcia;Oliver;20-1

1 Long Range Toddy;Bejarano;Stewart;20-1

