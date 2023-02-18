Siloam Spring School Board renews assistant superintendent contracts

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The School Board voted unanimously Feb. 9 to renew the contracts of assistant superintendents Shane Patrick and Amy Carter for one year.

Superintendent Jody Wiggins expressed his gratitude to his two colleagues.

"Amy is doing an amazing job leading our curriculum division," Wiggins said. "I am very appreciative of her."

Speaking of Patrick, he said, "Keeping transportation running, keeping our cafeterias running and keeping our kids safe has been an ongoing challenge over the past few years, and Shane has taken it in stride."

Wiggins also gave a brief report during the meeting, noting that the new athletic complex is on schedule and that district leaders will be deciding on a construction company in the coming weeks.

An update on the new administration building was also offered. While the weather has created some bumps in the road, Patrick said that the project should still be on schedule.

"We have not moved our schedule back at this point," he said.

Three patrons spoke at the meeting about the lack of a class offering for soccer players. The parents, who each have a student in the high school soccer program, said they feel students should receive a class credit for soccer, which is a policy already implemented in some sports programs in the district.

In other business, high school principal Karin Miller recognized students who participated and graduated in the 2022 class of the Arkansas Governor's School.

The Arkansas Governor's School is a four-week, statewide summer residential program for incoming high school seniors. The school takes a select group of students and offers an intellectual atmosphere to help them pursue their interests.

Joy Nam, Carlos Zamora, Aum Modi and Maddi Ruiz are the students that participated in the program, and they were awarded with alumni pins at the meeting.

"Congratulations you guys; this is quite the honor," Miller said.