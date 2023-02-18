Six arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Bentonville

• Jackson Keller, 27, of 401 S.E. Jayhawk Blvd. in Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Keller was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Mohammad Sadiq Oghlo, 46, of 814 S.E. G St. In Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Oghlo was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Elm Springs

• Jojo Patton, 45, of 709 E. Lake Road in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Patton was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

• John Hadley, 36, of 1801 N. Arkansas St. in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Hadley was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Conner Fortenberry, 24, of 20542 Long Farm Road in Siloam Springs, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Fortenberry was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Ethan Brasel, 20, of Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault and possession of a defaced firearm. Brasel was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.