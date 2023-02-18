Speed, experience adorn Razorback Handicap field

HOT SPRINGS -- This is the kind of Saturday at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort that fans come talking about seasoned veterans and leave enraptured with new discoveries.

Horses 4-years-old and up get top billing, which they have earned, in today's Grade III $600,000 Razorback Handicap. It's hard to be indifferent about a race with three racing millionaires, which the Razorback boasts in Rated R Superstar, Last Samurai and Long Range Toddy.

The Razorback serves as a reference point for Oaklawn historians. Half of the 10 older horses entered are local stakes winners, even if matching horses by race and trainer requires some doing.

Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas has two such starters. Caddo River, in a new barn, won the Smarty Jones and finished second in the Arkansas Derby in 2021 for Brad Cox. The homebred son of Hard Spun-Pangburn especially likes it at Oaklawn, where Shortleaf Stables master John Ed Anthony is the career leader in races won by an owner.

Lukas also sends out 5-year-old Last Samurai, a two-time Oaklawn stakes winner last season for former assistant Dallas Stewart. Owned by the late Willis Horton, First Samurai's son exceeded, with his Grade II Oaklawn Handicap triumph, his Grade I placing in the 2021 Arkansas Derby.

Rated R Superstar, another two-time stakes winner in the 2021-22 season, won his first of three Oaklawn black-type race in the 2010 Essex Handicap for trainer Cippy Contreras. Owner Danny Caldwell made a judicious claim of $50,000 for the Kodiak Kowboy gelding off an Oaklawn victory in 2021, then last year watched the old-timer take the Essex a second time and the Fifth Season with Federico Villafranco training.

With Martin Villafranco the listed trainer, his 66 starts and earnings of more than $1.7 million most of any Razorback starter, Rated R Superstar is back for more. He turned 10 recently, late in the day for any horse, especially one so pace-dependent, but his Poteau, Okla., owner is here to race. If any horse should know when it's game day, here's the one.

"I do, when I handicap the race, see a lot of speed," Caldwell said. "Of course, we get that extra 16th [after finishing third in his Fifth Season mile defense] and a longer stretch, which makes a huge difference for us."

Also entered is Long Range Toddy, first-division winner of the 2019 Rebel when trained by Steve Asmussen and owned by Horton, getting a ride from Jon Court. The now 7-year-old can earn greater acclaim today in a race that 2017 winner Gun Runner went on to become Horse of the Year.

Brad Cox has one to beat in West Will Power. Winner of Keeneland's Grade II Fayette last fall, Bernardini's son is 5-6 from 13 starts and comes off a Grade I second in Churchill Downs' Clark Stakes.

"Looks like a good spot to get him going," said Cox, who entered Oaklawn-raced Victory Formation [a winner] and Angel of Empire in today's Grade II Risen Star Derby prep at Fair Grounds. "Hopefully, he gets a good trip and he should be tough. He's doing really, really well. The last few works have been phenomenal at Fair Grounds. Looking forward to getting him started this year."

West Will Power is the early 2-1 choice with last-out Fifth Season winner Ginobili next at 5-2 and Law Professor at 7-2. Ricardo Santana Jr. won the Fifth Season aboard Ginobili with minimal exertion after the Munnings gelding took the Grade II Pat O'Brien at Del Mar and ran second in the Grade I Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile at Keeneland.

"He's training super, really training well," trainer Peter Miller said. "We're looking forward to it. It's a tougher race. He's got a lot of speed, but he doesn't need the lead. So, we can kind of let Ricardo play it the way it comes up. If someone goes crazy, we'll sit; if we get an easy lead, we'll take it."

Others in the Razorback, which goes as race 9 of 10 at 4:42 p.m., are Trademark, Hero Status and Keystone Field.