Sportsboard

COLLEGE BASEBALL

FRIDAY, FEB. 17

UAM 11, EAST CENTRAL 8 (AT ADA, OKLA.)

UAM (6-3, 1-0 Great American): Kirk Woolf 3-5; Chaz Poppy and DeShaun Cordova 3 RBI each; Lane Ladner (win, 1-0), 2 earned runs on 1 hit

East Central (2-6, 0-1 Great American): N. Blankenship 4 RBI; 5 players each with 2 hits; C. Thomas (loss, 1-2), 1 earned run on 7 hits, 3 strikeouts

ARKANSAS STATE 12, UAPB 2 (AT JONESBORO)

UAPB (0-1): Brad Mican 2 for 4; Ben VanMaanen RBI; Randy Little Jr. (loss), 5 earned runs on 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 5 innings

Arkansas State (1-0): Blake Burris 5 RBI; Wil French 3 for 4, 2 RBI; Tyler Jeans (win), 2 earned runs on 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 6 ⅓ innings

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

MEN: UAM 82, OKLAHOMA BAPTIST 64 (AT MONTICELLO)

Oklahoma Baptist (12-13, 9-10 Great American): Paul King 21; Ethan Scott 17

UAM (11-14, 7-12 Great American): Isaac Jackson 22 points, 4 assists; Cole Anderson 21 ponts, 9 rebounds; Mario Fantina 14 points, 6 rebounds

WOMEN: OKLAHOMA BAPTIST 55, UAM 50 (AT MONTICELLO)

Oklahoma Baptist (14-11, 10-9 Great American): Jaedyn Getman 18 points, 7 rebounds; Madison Chambers 9 points, 4 assists; Jill Leslie 9 points, 8 rebounds

UAM (9-16, 6-13 Great American): Cyarah Kensmil 14 points; Aeryn Hawkins 8 points; Joi Montgomery 7 points, 9 rebounds

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

SWAC INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIP

At Birmingham (Ala.) Crossplex; only events including top-3 finishes by UAPB are listed

MEN

Team standings: 1. Alabama State 123; 2. Jackson State 120; 3. Texas Southern 95; 4. Bethune-Cookman 85; 5. UAPB 64

60-meter hurdles: 1. Jordan Thompson, Southern, 7.93 seconds; 2. Stephen Lane, UAPB, 8.14; 3. Dakari Betts, Grambling State, 8.15

High jump: 1. Caleb Snowden, UAPB, 2.14 meters; 2. Pache’ Caldwell, Florida A&M, 2.10; 3. Guy Bond, Bethune-Cookman, 2.10

Weight throw: 1. Danniel Bailey, UAPB, 17.45 meters; 2. Davieon Center, Jackson State, 17.44; 3. Hezekiah Freeman, Texas Southern, 17.37

Heptathlon

— Final standings: 1. Che Rochford, UAPB, 4,746 points; 2. Franklyn Stanislaus, UAPB, 4,686; 3. Isaiah Johnson, Bethune-Cookman, 4,654

— 60 meters: 1. Nicholas Moseley, Alabama State, 7.02 seconds; 2. Che Rochford, UAPB, 7.02; 3. Donavan Hunt, Jackson State, 7.04

— 60-meter hurdles: 1. Franklyn Stanislaus, UAPB, 8.52 seconds; 2. Vaughn DeVaughn III, Alabama State, 8.61; 3. Che Rochford, UAPB, 8.63

— High jump: 1. Maliek Bush, Southern, 1.89 meters; 2. Franklyn Stanislaus, UAPB, 1.86; 3. Isaiah Johnson, Bethune-Cookman, 1.86

— Shot put: 1. Franklyn Stanislaus, UAPB, 12.31 meters; 2. Che Rochford, UAPB, 12.02; 3. Tyree Newman, Bethune-Cookman, 11.19

— Pole vault: 1. Michael Hopkins, Bethune-Cookman, 4.65 meters; 2. Tyree Newman, Bethune-Cookman, 3.85; 3. Franklyn Stanislaus, UAPB, 3.35

— 1,000 meters: 1. Che Rochford, UAPB, 2:46.30; 2. Isaiah Johnson, Bethune-Cookman, 2:46.47; 3. Charles Nnantah Jr., Alcorn State, 2:53.63

WOMEN

Team standings: 1. Alabama State 149; 2. Prairie View 127; 3. Texas Southern 52.5; 4. Southern 51.5; 8. UAPB 36

800 meters: 1. Shamia Jones, Alabama State, 2:11.97; 2. Taliah Wickett, Alabama State, 2:14.87; 3. Kris-Ann Plummer, UAPB, 2:16.27

Distance medley: 1. Alabama State, 12:16.41; 2. Alabama A&M, 12:36.71; 3. UAPB, 12:41.07

High jump: 1. Jaylynn Hampton, UAPB, 1.67 meters; 2. Ajanae Cressey, Alabama A&M, 1.67; 3. Jamie Richardson, Grambling State, 1.63

Pentathlon

— Final results: 1. Jalen Elrod, Prairie View, 3,530 points; 2. Jaylynn Hampton, UAPB, 3,400; 3. Ajanae Cressey, Alabama A&M, 3,159

— 60-meter hurdles: 1. Jaylynn Hampton, UAPB, 8.91 seconds; 2. Akili Pleas-Carnie, Alcorn State, 9.29; 3. Maci Guy, Prairie View, 9.30

— High jump: 1. Ajanae Cressey, Alabama A&M, 1.61 meters; 2. Americus Knight, Alcorn State, 1.58; tie-3. Michelle DelaCruz, Florida A&M, 1.55; tie-3. Jaylynn Hampton, UAPB, 1.55

— Long jump: 1. Jaylynn Hampton, UAPB, 5.80 meters; 2. Jalen Elrod, Prairie View, 5.65; 3. Shakayla Riggins, Alabama State, 5.45

SCHEDULE

(SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

SATURDAY, FEB. 18

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UAM at East Central (doubleheader), noon; UAPB at Arkansas State, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Saint Peter’s at UAPB (doubleheader), 1 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Southern Nazarene at UAM, 3 p.m.; UAPB at Prairie View A&M, 5:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Southern Nazarene at UAM, 1 p.m.; UAPB at Prairie View A&M, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY, FEB. 19

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UAPB at Arkansas State, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UAM at Delta State (doubleheader), 1 p.m.; Saint Peter’s at UAPB (doubleheader), 3 p.m.

MONDAY, FEB. 20

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UAPB at Texas Southern, 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UAPB at Texas Southern, 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, FEB. 21

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Union (Tenn.) at UAM, 2 p.m.; UAPB at UA Little Rock, 3 p.m.

PREP BASKETBALL

(All games girls/boys)

Hot Springs High at Pine Bluff, 5 p.m.; Lake Hamilton at White Hall, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UA Little Rock at UAPB, 2 p.m.