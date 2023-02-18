State AG says Arkansas law setting residency requirement for liquor permit holders is unconstitutional

A lawsuit filed in December questioning the constitutionality of a state law requiring a five-year residency to obtain a wholesale liquor permit got a boost Friday by Attorney General Tim Griffin, who told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he will not defend the law after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling was handed down striking a similar Tennessee law.

The state's Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, Director Doralee Chandler and Griffin are named as defendants in the suit filed by Natural State Distributing LLC, a Rogers-based wholesale beverage distributor, last December. The wholesaler said the state's residency requirement -- applicable to anyone holding more than 5% ownership of a distributor -- violates the U.S. Constitution. Natural State Distributing alleged in a complaint that the residency requirement, which was implemented in 1951, allowed permit holders who didn't meet the residency requirements when the law was passed to continue doing business.

The complaint says "there are wholesale alcoholic beverage permits previously issued by ABC that remain owned by non-residents," and it alleges that the nonresident permit holders who were grandfathered in after passage of the law continue to hold "substantial shares" of the wholesale distribution market.

According to the complaint, Natural State Distributing is currently attempting to sell some of its business assets, including it wholesale permits, to an out-of-state corporate buyer which it said does not meet the state's residency requirements. The complaint said the prospective buyer, which was not disclosed, is incorporated and headquartered out-of-state, and the sale is contingent upon the transfer of Natural State Distributing's existing alcoholic beverage wholesale permit.

The complaint references a 2019 case in Tennessee -- Tennessee Wine and Spirits Retailers Association v. Thomas -- in which the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated that state's two-year residency requirement for applicants seeking to sell alcohol, wine and spirits, saying the law was in violation of the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

On Friday, Griffin's office filed an answer to the complaint in which the office conceded that the state law subjecting applicants for such permits to a residency requirement is unconstitutional based on the 7-2 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Thomas.

Griffin, who was sworn in as the state's attorney general last month, said Friday that in light of the U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding the Tennessee case, he did not believe the state should put resources into defending a law that "is even more egregious than the one the United States Supreme Court rejected in 2019."

"Our residency requirement is five years," Griffin said. "Obviously that's a higher burden that Tennessee's 2-year requirement. When I first took office we talked through these cases and unanimously agreed that there's just no reasonable argument to make in this case."

Griffin said this would be a "rare situation," but said the current make-up of the Supreme Court and the direction it is moving in similar cases would likely result in a similar outcome to Tennessee should the state try to defend the law.

"Now look, I see this as an extraordinary occasion but it's going to happen," he said. "I've been very clear on this duty to defend issue and there's a lot of agreement out there that when there's no tenable argument to be made, the right path is to just admit the infirmity."

Griffin said a motion to dismiss the case filed by his office Jan. 30 gave him time to further study the case and the law before deciding how to proceed and said the Supreme Court's decision in the Tennessee case is a clear indication of how the state is subject to fare should he try to defend the law.

"There's nothing in this case," he said, flatly. "This is a waste of time, of taxpayer dollars and I'm not going to defend it."