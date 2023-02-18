State Capitol news in brief

Bomb-squad gun bill clears Senate

A bill that would allow members of municipal fire department bomb squads to carry weapons when responding to bomb threats cleared the Arkansas Senate on Thursday.

The Senate voted 34-0 to send House Bill 1018 by Rep. Stephen Meeks, R-Greenbrier, to the House to consider a Senate-approved amendment to the bill. The amendment struck a provision allowing bomb technicians to make arrests while on the job.

Meeks has said his bill is needed to provide all bomb squad members with the means to defend themselves in dangerous situations.

Under the legislation, the fire departments overseeing the bomb technicians would manage the liability of members carrying weapons while on the job.

Little Rock, Fort Smith and Conway are the only municipalities in Arkansas with bomb squads attached to their fire departments, Meeks said.

— Michael R. Wickline and Will Langhorne

Job-interview bill OK’d by Senate

The Senate on Thursday approved a bill intended to prohibit people who receive unemployment benefits from avoiding job interviews.

The Senate voted 33-0 to send House Bill 1197, by Rep. Kendon Underwood, R-Cave Springs, to the governor.

Sen. Ben Gilmore, R-Crossett, said the bill will codify the state Division of Workforce Services’ existing practice.

Under the bill, a prospective employer may notify the state Division of Workforce Services if a person fails to appear for a scheduled job interview. If state officials determine a person has failed “without good cause” to appear for a scheduled job interview on at least two occasions, the bill would allow the director of the division to disqualify the person from a week of benefits.

— Michael R. Wickline

Joint panel favors water-quality cash

The Joint Budget Committee on Thursday advanced a bill that would grant $6 million in spending authority to the state Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission for expenses associated with the implementation of water quality best management practices to improve water quality in the Illinois River watershed.

The committee sent House Bill 1403 by Rep. Delia Haak, R-Gentry, to the House.

Local governments, landowners, farmers, and large and small businesses have worked on best management practices in the Illinois River watershed over the past 20 years, she told the budget committee.

“The headwaters drains from Arkansas into Oklahoma, and we have a had a lot of back-and-forth between the two states of Arkansas and Oklahoma for the last 50 years,” Haak said.

She said she is requesting state funds to finance the spending authority that her bill would authorize. The bill doesn’t include state funds.

“To my knowledge, no additional state funding has gone to the Illinois River watershed outside of federal grants that come through the EPA 319 program for best management practices,” Haak said.

— Michael R. Wickline