TRACK AND FIELD

UA school records fall in DMR

The University of Arkansas women's and men's distance medley relay teams ran school records on Friday night at the UA Qualifier at the Randal Tyson Center in Fayetteville

The Razorbacks' team of Mary Ellen Eudaly, Amber Anning, Lainey Quandt and Lauren Gregory ran 10:49.07 to set the UA record and take second in the DMR behind Oregon, which won in 10:49.07.

The UA women broke the previous school record of 10:51.37.

Arkansas' men's DMR team of Ben Shearer, James Benson, Leroy Russell and Elias Schreml finished third in a school-record 9:22.13 behind Oklahoma State, which won in a collegiate record 9:16.40, and Washington, which ran 9:16.65.

The Razorbacks' previous record was 9:24.65 set last year.

In other highlights for the UA women Friday night, Britton Wilson ran the 800 meters for the first time and won in 2:02.13; Amanda Fassold cleared 14-9 to win the pole vault; Daszay Freeman won the 60-meter hurdles in 8.14; Ariane Linton and Tiana Wilson took 1-2 in the 200 in 23.68 and 24.05; and Joanne Reid was second in the 400 in 51.88.

For the Arkansas men, Carey McLeod won the triple jump at 53-9 on his only attempt; Ralford Mullings took second in the shot-put at 59-5; and Tre'Bien Gilbert was second in the 60-meter hurdles in 7.72.

The Razorbacks host the SEC Championships next Friday and Saturday.

TENNIS

Arkansas wins at Baylor

The Arkansas women's tennis team earned a 5-2 win over Baylor on Friday night in Waco, Texas.

Arkansas took the doubles point thanks to wins by the teams of Indianna Spink and Morgan Cross, and Kelly Keller and Carolina Gomez-Alonso.

In singles play, the Razorbacks won four of their six matches. Kacie Harvey won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, over Danielle Tuhten. Gomez Alonso defeated Liubov Kostenko 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. Keller beat Alina Shcherbinina 7-5, 1-6, 6-4, while Cross got past Paula Baranano 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (4-7), 6-3.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

FOOTBALL

Bryant AD to step down

This will be Mike Lee's last semester with the Bryant Hornets. After 12 years as Bryant's athletic director, Lee will step down in June and take a job at Morrilton overseeing the maintenance and custodial staff.

Since Lee's hiring in 2011, Bryant has won 15 state championships. That includes the past five Class 7A football state championships under Coach Buck James, whom Lee hired in 2015.

Lee was previously an assistant football coach at Morrilton for four years. He joined Bryant after three seasons as Van Buren's football coach.

SOFTBALL

UCA shuts out Ohio, Utah

The University of Central Arkansas softball team is off to its best start in school history after picking up a pair of wins Friday.

The Bears defeated Ohio and Utah Friday, both by a 2-0 score to move to 6-0 in 2023 -- their best-ever start to a season.

Against Ohio, Jordan Johnson (3-0) pitched 7 shutout innings, allowing 5 hits and striking out 9. UCA's two runs came on a wild pitch and a fielding error from Ohio with Jenna Wildeman and McKayla Betts scoring.

Against Utah, Kayla Beaver (3-0) continued her strong start to the season with 7 shutout inning, striking out 3 batters and allowing 4 total baserunners. Shortstop Madi Young brought in both of the Bears' runs with a two-RBI single in the sixth inning.

-- Sam Lane