SUN BELT/SWAC BASEBALL Arkansas State 12, UAPB 2

SUN BELT/SWAC

Arkansas State 12, UAPB 2

A seven-run seventh inning helped Arkansas State put the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff away in the teams' season-opener Friday evening at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

Tyler Jeans picked up the win for the Red Wolves, tossing 6 1/3 innings of 2-run ball, allowing 2 hits while striking out 7.

ASU (1-0) opened up an early lead with a hit-by-pitch and a walk in the second, then added three more in the third -- Blake Burris doubled in a pair of runs and then scored on a sacrifice fly, part of a 2-for-6 night with five RBI and a three-run homer. Second baseman Wil French finished 3 for 4 from the leadoff spot, one of five Red Wolves with multi-hit outings.

The Golden Lions got both their runs in the seventh as Brad Mican singled down the right-field line. The Cedar Park, Texas, native had two of three hits for UAPB (0-1).