Super Quiz: The United States of America

1. What is the national motto?

2. What are two major neighboring countries?

3. How many contiguous states are there?

4. Name the two major political parties.

5. By what name is the official residence of the president known?

6. The federal government consists of the judicial and what two other branches?

7. The Republican Party is referred to as the GOP. What is meant by "GOP"?

8. Which two animals symbolize each of the two main parties?

9. Provide another nickname for the flag in addition to "The Star-Spangled Banner."

ANSWERS

1. In God We Trust

2. Canada and Mexico

3. 48

4. Democratic Party and Republican Party

5. The White House

6. Legislative and executive

7. Grand Old Party

8. Elephant (Republican) and donkey (Democrat)

9. "Old Glory," "The Stars and Stripes," "The Red, White and Blue"