Tater time! Now is the time to plant potatoes, which are easy to grow, cultivate





Whether you bake them, fry them, mash them or boil them, potatoes are a staple in many diets, behind rice and wheat among the world's top agricultural food crops but ranking as the top vegetable crop in the United States. Growing them in your home garden is just as easy as cooking with them, and now is the time to get planting.

Many people think that the potato is a bulb or root vegetable, but the potato is actually a tuber — an enlarged underground stem. Just like on a stem, a potato tuber has small buds where leaves or branches will emerge, commonly called eyes. It is from these eyes that the potato sprouts and begins to grow.

Chances are everyone has seen potatoes they bought from the grocery store sit a bit too long on the shelf and begin to sprout and grow. While some people do plant these grocery store sprouted potatoes, it is usually best to buy certified seed potatoes at a local nursery or garden center. This will cut down on your chances of garden diseases.

Potatoes are rarely grown from a true seed. Instead what's used for planting are seed potatoes — specially grown, small potatoes that are bred for the purpose of growing potatoes, not for eating. Check local garden centers in the next few weeks to find them to plant. Garden center often sell them by the bag — a bag of small potatoes; in farm stores, they can sometimes be bought as individual little potatoes.

Depending on the size of the seed potatoes you buy, they can be planted whole or cut into smaller pieces. Each piece should be about the size of an egg and should contain at least two eyes (the small sprouts or buds on the outside of the seed potato). This is where the plants will begin to grow.





COMMON TYPES

There are more than 4,000 varieties of native potatoes in the Andes, where potatoes are from; but our selections are a bit more limited in garden centers. Some of the most common ones you will find include:

◼️ Kennebec, a white variety;

◼️ Pontiac, a red variety;

◼️ Yukon Gold, a light yellow variety; and

◼️ Purple Majesty, a blue or purple variety.

You will sometimes find a mixed bag of red, white and blue potatoes. Online options will give you other varieties to choose from.

HOW TO PLANT

Choose a site that has rich, well-drained soil. They will form misshapen tubers in heavy soils and will rot in poorly drained ones.

Never lime a garden where you are planting potatoes. Potatoes like an acidic soil and will develop a skin condition called scab if the soil pH is too high. Scab produces an unattractive, rough, scabby skin.

Do broadcast a complete fertilizer at planting.

It is best to cut the seed potatoes a day (or up to 5 days) before planting to allow the cut edges to dry a bit, which can help to prevent diseases.

Plant the seed potatoes 3-5 inches deep with the eyes facing up. Spacing will vary based on what type of garden you have. In raised beds they can be planted in a grid a foot apart. If you have them in an in-ground garden, place them 12 inches apart in the row but leave three feet between rows to allow the plants to mature, while also giving you room to walk between the rows.

As the potatoes begin to grow above ground and get established, gradually mound more soil or mulch around each plant, a process called hilling. Over time, the mound or hill will be 4-10 inches higher than the soil. This hilling keeps the soil loose and friable, allowing your potatoes to grow evenly and prevent them from turning green, which can happen if the tubers are exposed to any sunlight.

Fertilize 3-4 weeks after planting, side-dressing the fertilizer around the mound. Fertilize one more time 4-6 weeks later.

Water as needed while the plants are growing to get the highest yields.

NEW POTATOES

When potato plants begin to start blooming, you can dig down in the mound and harvest some new potatoes from the top of the mound if you like. Mound the soil back around after this early harvest, leaving the rest of the potatoes to mature for later.

If you look closely at one of the flowers that form on a potato plant, you'll notice it looks like a white tomato flower. They are cousins, both in the same family — Solanaceae.

Under certain conditions, you may find a small tomato-like fruit that grows where the flower was on your potato plant. These small fruits are poisonous and so should not be eaten. They do contain seeds that, if planted, will eventually produce potatoes, but they will be different from the mother plant, and will take a lot longer to grow.

TRIBULATIONS

The main pest we have on potatoes is the Colorado potato beetle. This adult beetle has stripes on the back and a reddish orange head. Adults often lay clusters of bright yellow eggs on the foliage. The resulting larvae look almost like a deformed lady bug with black heads, bodies in shades of red and a row of black spots on the side.

Both the adults and the larvae are heavy feeders. If left unchecked, they can defoliate a plant in short order.

Rub off any eggs that you spot, and monitor for the insects. There are several organic sprays that can be effective if used early. Products containing Neem, Spinosad or a variety of BT can help.

HARVEST TIME

Your potatoes are ready to harvest the mature crop when the vines begin to die back in late summer to early fall, usually 75 to 140 days after planting (depending on variety).

Use care when harvesting potatoes that you don't damage the tubers with a shovel or hoe.

Once you harvest the potatoes, rub off as much soil as you can and then spread them out to allow them to dry for several hours or overnight before storing them. They are not usually washed until just before they are used, to prevent rotting.

Potatoes can last for months if stored in a cool, dry place.

Janet Carson's blog is at arkansasonline.com/planitjanet.







