Texarkana slaying suspect to be arraigned next week

TEXARKANA — A 18-year-old charged with first-degree murder has an arraignment scheduled for Tuesday, according to court documents.

Jamauri Martavious Davis of Texarkana was charged with first-degree murder on Jan. 31, according to Miller County Circuit Court records. An arraignment was set for Tuesday of this week but has been rescheduled because of a conflict with his attorney, Jordan B. Tinsley of Little Rock, according to court documents.

Davis turned himself in on a felony first-degree murder warrant on Dec. 13. The warrant resulted from a shooting that occurred in the 2000 block of East 24th Street in Texarkana on Dec. 4.

Police responded to a report that Keeunta Gilliam, 19, had been shot at that location. Gilliam was transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The shooting in which Gilliam was killed was one of two fatal shootings that happened Dec. 4 in Texarkana.

Daevion Marquez Williams is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Joseph Ross.

Ross, 26, was shot in the parking lot of a convenience store on North State Line Avenue on the morning of Dec. 4. Ross was taken by private vehicle to CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



