‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ delivers

For those who missed Thursday evening's production of "The Play That Goes Wrong: High School Edition," you may have missed the best performance of 2023 at the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas.

It's funny, no, maybe almost nonstop laughing-out-loud funny is a better description.

The action starts long before the curtain rises on the imaginary Cornley University Drama Society's newest production, "The Murder at Haversham Manor," with the crew, all dressed in black, searching ASC's Bellamy Theater for a dog named Winston. Oh, yes, someone snatched a Taylor Swift CD, which the sound tech announces, requesting that it please be returned.

The dark comedy centers around the mysterious homicide of a man who is about to be married to a beautiful blonde, and a serious, but inept, detective is called in to investigate.

The action's fast-paced, but it's what's going on behind the scenes that keeps the audience in stitches. For example, the mantle refuses to remain in place and pictures fall from the walls, and in fact, sometimes the walls and doors fall down. Luckily, the cast and the production's crew survive the repeated and amusing mishaps.

The crew is onstage doing repairs as often as the players.

"The Play That Goes Wrong" was written as a play within a play in 2012 by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields of Mischief Theatre Co.

The ASC cast, including the crew, is young, but managed to meet the fast-paced demands that this style of comedy requires, and earned two standing ovations at the play's end.

Longtime ASC theater volunteer Jonathan R. Hoover is the director.

In addition to acting, Hoover has directed several shows at ASC, most recently "The Outsiders" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

The cast features a bevy of new and returning actors.

The stage manager, Annie, is played by Cheryl Kurz, and the play's pretend director, Chris, is played by Raymond Wallace.

Austin McCann plays Robert, and Keiren Minter plays Dennis.

Will Witt plays Jonathan, and Max is played by Dorian Hunter. Aubree Wright plays Sandra.

The stage crew cast members include Arin Bell, Latailyn Craig, Carleigh Evans, Lily Jennings, Skyler McKinley, Shalese Treadwell, Alice Weeley and Will Young.

"This play is a true comedy -- a spoof of live theater itself," Hoover said prior to the opening night performance.

"Every stage play that there has ever been, nothing ever goes according to plan," Hoover said.

But it seems in this performance, nothing, absolutely nothing goes as scripted -- nevertheless, it's worth the cost of a ticket.

"The Play That Goes Wrong: High School Edition" will also be performed today at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' home facility, 701 S. Main St.

Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, and $18 for nonmembers. Tickets may be purchased online at asc701.org/theater/play-that-goes-wrong or by calling (870) 536-3375.

Austin McCann (left) plays Robert and Keiren Minter plays Dennis. Both are cast members of the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' production of The Play that Goes Wrong High School Edition. The dark comedy continues this evening and Sunday afternoon. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)

