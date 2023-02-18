Sections
Time for planning meetings changes in Pea Ridge

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.

PEA RIDGE -- The Planning Commission will begin meeting at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month.

Previously, the meetings were held at 7 p.m. on the same day.

During a work session after the commission's meeting Feb. 7, Planning Director Jessica Grady asked about the change of starting time, and commissioners agreed to make the switch.

During the actual meeting, a home occupation request was unanimously approved.

Christa Trimberger, 3751 Devall Drive, told planners she plans to run a small business out of her spare bedroom.

"Being an entrepreneur is a dream of mine," Trimberger said, explaining that there would not be any additional traffic to her residence.

