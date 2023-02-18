Tools & Toys: Dreo Air Purifier and Arctic Sport II Ankle Boot

Dreo Air Purifier Macro Max S

What's to love: This easy-to-set up energy efficient air purifier can show homeowners in real time their home's air quality and allow them to make adjustments through an app.

What does it do: The purifier can be set to auto mode and a sensor allows the purifier to detect changes in air quality and adjust fan speed as the air is drawn in on all sides allowing air to be cleaned quickly. The three-stage HEPA filtration system quietly cleans 99.97% of particles in the air including those as small as 0.3 microns. The purifier is Energy Star rated and the company says when tested in auto mode the purifier only costs 30 cents a week to run. When not on auto, the purifier can be controlled through the app or with voice through Alexa or Google Home smart devices. The large room air purifier lists for $239.99. Visit dreo.com for more information.

■ ■ ■

Women's Arctic Sport II Ankle Boot

What's to love: Made by The Muck Boot Company, these keep feet warm and dry while doing chores in the yard, garden or backyard chicken coop and the ankle-height allows for easily putting on and taking off the boots.

What does it do: The insulated boots are waterproof, lightweight and flexible with a rubber over neoprene outside for durability and a rugged rubber sole made for traction. The inside sole is treated for odor control and moisture management. The boots, available in sizes 5 to 11, sell for $150. Visit muckbootcompany.com for more information.