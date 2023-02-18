Sections
UALR men’s capsule

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 2:05 a.m.

UALR men vs. Eastern Illinois

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 8-20, 4-11 Ohio Valley Conference; Eastern Illinois 9-19, 5-10

SERIES Eastern Illinois leads 2-1

TV None

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Myron Gardner, 6-6, Sr.;13.1;9.3

G D.J. Smith, 6-0, So.;10.2;2.4

G C.J. White, 6-5, Sr.;7.9;4.8

F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.;12.8;5.4

F Nigel John, 6-8, So.;6.0;3.2

COACH Darrell Walker (59-85 in fifth season at UALR, 105-103 in seventh season overall)

Eastern Illinois

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Kinyon Hodges, 6-2, Jr.;13.9;3.7

G Caleb Donaldson, 6-5, Jr.;8.6;2.4

G Cameron Haffner, 6-2, Fr.;7.0;1.8

C Nick Ellington, 6-8, Jr.;7.1;4.3

F Sincere Malone, 6-8, Fr.;6.3;4.4

COACH Marty Simmons (14-45 in second season at Eastern Illinois, 296-293 in 19th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;Eastern Illinois

74.3;Points for;68.9

79.0;Points against;71.8

-0.9;Rebound margin;-4.0

+0.6;Turnover margin;+1.7

43.8;FG pct.;43.9

32.8;3-pt. pct.;32.1

72.3;FT pct.;63.6

CHALK TALK Eastern Illinois won 70-63 during the teams' first meeting this season, a game featuring an 11-1 Panther run to close the contest. ... Today will be the 100th game of Isaiah Palermo's career. ... UALR needs a win to keep its hopes of qualifying for the Ohio Valley tournament alive -- a loss will put the Trojans two games in back of eighth-place Eastern Illinois with the Panthers holding the tiebreaker and just two games remaining.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

