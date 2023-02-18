UALR women’s capsule

UALR women vs. Eastern Illinois
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock
RECORDS UALR 17-9, 14-1 Ohio Valley Conference; Eastern Illinois 20-5, 13-2
SERIES Eastern Illinois leads 1-0
TV None
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
F Sali Kourouma, 5-11, Jr.;16.7;7.5
F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Sr.;8.0;6.2
G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr.;9.7;2.7
G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Jr.;5.2;3.3
G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.;4.8;6.4
COACH Joe Foley (394-223 in 20th season at UALR, 850-304 in 36th season overall)
Eastern Illinois
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Lariah Washington, 5-9, Sr.;17.2;4.9
G Miah Monahan, 5-8, So.;9.7;3.7
G Lyric Johnson, 5-9, Fr.;3.8;4.4
F Mary McGlone, 6-3, So.;11.9;7.2
F Morgan Litwiller, 5-11, Jr.;9.4;5.4
COACH Matt Bollant (80-80 in sixth season at Eastern Illinois, 423-239 in 21st season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR;;Eastern Illinois
52.9;Points for;70.0
52.4;Points against;62.0
-2.4;Rebound margin;+5.1
+3.4;Turnover margin;+0.4
37.9;FG pct.;43.9
15.5;3-pt. pct.;29.1
65.3;FT pct.;72.7
CHALK TALK In the first-ever meeting between these programs, Eastern Illinois won 44-33 in Charleston, Ill., on Jan. 14. ... UALR can clinch at least a share of the Ohio Valley regular-season title with a win. ... No team has won the Ohio Valley in its first season as a member of the conference. ... The Panthers have lost two consecutive games since starting Ohio Valley play 13-0 -- a run that tied the program's longest winning streak.
-- Mitchell Gladstone