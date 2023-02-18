UALR women’s capsule

UALR women vs. Eastern Illinois

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 17-9, 14-1 Ohio Valley Conference; Eastern Illinois 20-5, 13-2

SERIES Eastern Illinois leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

F Sali Kourouma, 5-11, Jr.;16.7;7.5

F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Sr.;8.0;6.2

G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr.;9.7;2.7

G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Jr.;5.2;3.3

G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.;4.8;6.4

COACH Joe Foley (394-223 in 20th season at UALR, 850-304 in 36th season overall)

Eastern Illinois

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Lariah Washington, 5-9, Sr.;17.2;4.9

G Miah Monahan, 5-8, So.;9.7;3.7

G Lyric Johnson, 5-9, Fr.;3.8;4.4

F Mary McGlone, 6-3, So.;11.9;7.2

F Morgan Litwiller, 5-11, Jr.;9.4;5.4

COACH Matt Bollant (80-80 in sixth season at Eastern Illinois, 423-239 in 21st season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;Eastern Illinois

52.9;Points for;70.0

52.4;Points against;62.0

-2.4;Rebound margin;+5.1

+3.4;Turnover margin;+0.4

37.9;FG pct.;43.9

15.5;3-pt. pct.;29.1

65.3;FT pct.;72.7

CHALK TALK In the first-ever meeting between these programs, Eastern Illinois won 44-33 in Charleston, Ill., on Jan. 14. ... UALR can clinch at least a share of the Ohio Valley regular-season title with a win. ... No team has won the Ohio Valley in its first season as a member of the conference. ... The Panthers have lost two consecutive games since starting Ohio Valley play 13-0 -- a run that tied the program's longest winning streak.

-- Mitchell Gladstone