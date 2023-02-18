UAPB men’s capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M
WHEN 5:30 p.m. Central
WHERE William Nicks Building, Prairie View, Texas
RECORDS UAPB 10-16, 6-7 SWAC; Prairie View A&M 9-15, 5-8
SERIES Prairie View A&M leads 14-12
TV None
RADIO 99.3-FM, The Beat
INTERNET uapblionsroar.com
UAPB
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
F Chris Grene, 6-8, Sr.;11.0;3.9
F Ismael Plet, 6-8, So.;5.1;5.5
G Trejon Ware, 5-9, So.;5.0;2.1
G Shaun Doss, 6-5, Sr.;17.8;5.0
G Kylen Milton, 6-4, So.;13.2;4.0
COACH Solomon Bozeman (17-40 in second season at UAPB and overall)
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Prairie View A&M
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
F Yahuza Rasas, 6-7, Sr.;10.8;6.5
F Nikkei Rutty, 6-8, Sr.;4.2;5.2
G Kyle Harding, 6-3, Sr.;3.1;1.4
G Ricky Nelson, 6-1, Sr.;3.0;1.4
G Hegel Augustin, 6-3, Sr.;9.6;5.5
COACH Byron Smith (107-108 in eighth season at Prairie View A&M and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UAPB;Prairie View A&M
67.3;Points for;67.3
69.5;Points against;68.9
-1.3;Rebound margin;+2.5
+0.4;Turnover margin;+1.0
39.5;FG pct.;40.5
32.0;3-pt pct.;28.8
73.0;FT pct.;68.5
CHALK TALK UAPB's Chris Greene is the reigning Southwestern Athletic Conference's Player of the Week after averaging 22.5 points and 5.5 rebounds during a two-game stretch. He also shot 58% from the floor, including 53% from behind the three-point line. ... Prairie View A&M has won 9 of the last 10 meetings between the teams. ... The Golden Lions stopped a nine-game losing streak to the Panthers with a 63-55 victory on Jan. 9 in Pine Bluff behind 22 points from Kylen Milton. ... After putting together a run of six wins over a seven-game span, UAPB has lost its last four. ... The Panthers are losers of three of their past four, including two in a row, but have won six of their 10 home games this season.
-- Erick Taylor