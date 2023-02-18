UAPB men’s capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M

WHEN 5:30 p.m. Central

WHERE William Nicks Building, Prairie View, Texas

RECORDS UAPB 10-16, 6-7 SWAC; Prairie View A&M 9-15, 5-8

SERIES Prairie View A&M leads 14-12

TV None

RADIO 99.3-FM, The Beat

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Chris Grene, 6-8, Sr.;11.0;3.9

F Ismael Plet, 6-8, So.;5.1;5.5

G Trejon Ware, 5-9, So.;5.0;2.1

G Shaun Doss, 6-5, Sr.;17.8;5.0

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, So.;13.2;4.0

COACH Solomon Bozeman (17-40 in second season at UAPB and overall)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Prairie View A&M

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Yahuza Rasas, 6-7, Sr.;10.8;6.5

F Nikkei Rutty, 6-8, Sr.;4.2;5.2

G Kyle Harding, 6-3, Sr.;3.1;1.4

G Ricky Nelson, 6-1, Sr.;3.0;1.4

G Hegel Augustin, 6-3, Sr.;9.6;5.5

COACH Byron Smith (107-108 in eighth season at Prairie View A&M and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;Prairie View A&M

67.3;Points for;67.3

69.5;Points against;68.9

-1.3;Rebound margin;+2.5

+0.4;Turnover margin;+1.0

39.5;FG pct.;40.5

32.0;3-pt pct.;28.8

73.0;FT pct.;68.5

CHALK TALK UAPB's Chris Greene is the reigning Southwestern Athletic Conference's Player of the Week after averaging 22.5 points and 5.5 rebounds during a two-game stretch. He also shot 58% from the floor, including 53% from behind the three-point line. ... Prairie View A&M has won 9 of the last 10 meetings between the teams. ... The Golden Lions stopped a nine-game losing streak to the Panthers with a 63-55 victory on Jan. 9 in Pine Bluff behind 22 points from Kylen Milton. ... After putting together a run of six wins over a seven-game span, UAPB has lost its last four. ... The Panthers are losers of three of their past four, including two in a row, but have won six of their 10 home games this season.

-- Erick Taylor