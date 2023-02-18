Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

UAPB men’s capsule

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:03 a.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M

WHEN 5:30 p.m. Central

WHERE William Nicks Building, Prairie View, Texas

RECORDS UAPB 10-16, 6-7 SWAC; Prairie View A&M 9-15, 5-8

SERIES Prairie View A&M leads 14-12

TV None

RADIO 99.3-FM, The Beat

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Chris Grene, 6-8, Sr.;11.0;3.9

F Ismael Plet, 6-8, So.;5.1;5.5

G Trejon Ware, 5-9, So.;5.0;2.1

G Shaun Doss, 6-5, Sr.;17.8;5.0

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, So.;13.2;4.0

COACH Solomon Bozeman (17-40 in second season at UAPB and overall)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Prairie View A&M

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Yahuza Rasas, 6-7, Sr.;10.8;6.5

F Nikkei Rutty, 6-8, Sr.;4.2;5.2

G Kyle Harding, 6-3, Sr.;3.1;1.4

G Ricky Nelson, 6-1, Sr.;3.0;1.4

G Hegel Augustin, 6-3, Sr.;9.6;5.5

COACH Byron Smith (107-108 in eighth season at Prairie View A&M and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;Prairie View A&M

67.3;Points for;67.3

69.5;Points against;68.9

-1.3;Rebound margin;+2.5

+0.4;Turnover margin;+1.0

39.5;FG pct.;40.5

32.0;3-pt pct.;28.8

73.0;FT pct.;68.5

CHALK TALK UAPB's Chris Greene is the reigning Southwestern Athletic Conference's Player of the Week after averaging 22.5 points and 5.5 rebounds during a two-game stretch. He also shot 58% from the floor, including 53% from behind the three-point line. ... Prairie View A&M has won 9 of the last 10 meetings between the teams. ... The Golden Lions stopped a nine-game losing streak to the Panthers with a 63-55 victory on Jan. 9 in Pine Bluff behind 22 points from Kylen Milton. ... After putting together a run of six wins over a seven-game span, UAPB has lost its last four. ... The Panthers are losers of three of their past four, including two in a row, but have won six of their 10 home games this season.

-- Erick Taylor

Print Headline: UAPB men’s capsule

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT