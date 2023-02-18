Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

UAPB students team up at event

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:37 a.m.
State Sen. Stephanie Flowers of Pine Bluff came to speak to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff attendees and gave them a tour of the senate floor. Participants included Flowers (left) Kelin Camp, UAPB senior in biology; Sharae Gipson, UAPB sophomore in chemistry; Ma’Kyah Goodlow, UAPB senior in chemistry, and Assistant Professor Zeeshan Habeeb of the Department of Chemistry and Physics. (Special to The Commercial/University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff)

Three University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff students made presentations at the 2023 STEM Posters at the Capitol event at the Arkansas Capitol Rotunda on Feb. 8.

The students were Kelin Camp, a senior majoring in biology; Sharae Gipson, a sophomore majoring in chemistry; and Ma'Kyah Goodlow, a senior chemistry major.

They were accompanied by assistant professor Zeeshan Habeeb of the Department of Chemistry and Physics, according to a news release.

Participants included more than 67 students from 11 Arkansas colleges and universities, presenting 38 posters of original work encompassing all aspects of natural science and math, according to the Arkansas STEM Posters at the Capitol Abstract Book.

The UAPB student team entered poster number six (on page nine of the abstract book).

It was titled "Sulforaphane: A Natural Product Derived from Broccoli with Anti-Cancer Properties."

According to their presentation, sulforaphane is a molecule found in broccoli that has recently been found to have medicinal properties.

When the Arkansas Senate was in session later that day, Sen. Stephanie Flowers of Pine Bluff announced and welcomed the UAPB participants in the visitor's gallery. A video clip from the Arkansas Senate archive shows the welcome and introduction.

Print Headline: UAPB students team up at event

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT