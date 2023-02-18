UAPB students team up at event

Three University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff students made presentations at the 2023 STEM Posters at the Capitol event at the Arkansas Capitol Rotunda on Feb. 8.

The students were Kelin Camp, a senior majoring in biology; Sharae Gipson, a sophomore majoring in chemistry; and Ma'Kyah Goodlow, a senior chemistry major.

They were accompanied by assistant professor Zeeshan Habeeb of the Department of Chemistry and Physics, according to a news release.

Participants included more than 67 students from 11 Arkansas colleges and universities, presenting 38 posters of original work encompassing all aspects of natural science and math, according to the Arkansas STEM Posters at the Capitol Abstract Book.

The UAPB student team entered poster number six (on page nine of the abstract book).

It was titled "Sulforaphane: A Natural Product Derived from Broccoli with Anti-Cancer Properties."

According to their presentation, sulforaphane is a molecule found in broccoli that has recently been found to have medicinal properties.

When the Arkansas Senate was in session later that day, Sen. Stephanie Flowers of Pine Bluff announced and welcomed the UAPB participants in the visitor's gallery. A video clip from the Arkansas Senate archive shows the welcome and introduction.