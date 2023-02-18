UAPB women’s capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M

WHEN 3 p.m. Central

WHERE William Nicks Building, Prairie View, Texas

RECORDS UAPB 9-14, 7-6 SWAC; Prairie View A&M 11-13, 8-5

SERIES Prairie View A&M leads 20-6

TV None

RADIO 99.3-FM The Beat

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

C Maya Peat, 6-6, Jr.;9.2;6.2

F Maori Davenport, 6-5, Jr.;8.8;6.5

G Coriah Beck, 5-11, Jr.;11.2;4.9

G Demetria Shepherd, 5-8, Jr.;8.3;2.8

G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, So.;8.2;5.2

COACH Dawn Thornton (32-70 in fourth season at UAPB and 74-127 in eighth season overall)

Prairie View A&M

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Diana Rosenthal, 5-9, Sr.;15.3;3.0

G Tamiracle Taylor, 5-8, Sr.;9.8;3.2

G Mikayla Hutchinson, 5-9, Jr.;4.4;1.6

F Kennedy Paul, 6-1, Sr.;8.4;3.7

F Jessica Soders, 5-11, Jr.;2.0;2.3

COACH Sandy Pugh (56-75 in fifth season at Prairie View A&M and 362-299 in 23rd season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;Prairie View A&M

63.1;Points for;65.3

68.2;Points against;67.9

+2.2;Rebound margin;-5.7

-2.0;Turnover margin+;2.9

39.3;FG pct.;36.1

23.2;3-pt pct.;28.5

60.8;FT pct.;65.4

CHALK TALK The teams have split the past four meetings, with Prairie View A&M taking a 62-60 win on Jan. 9. Tamiracle Taylor scored 20 points in that game for the Panthers. ... The five three-point attempts UAPB took in its 60-57 victory over Alabama A&M on Monday tied for a season low. The Golden Lions also attempted five three-pointers on Jan. 28 against Mississippi Valley State. ... The Panthers are second in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in scoring (65.3). ... Maya Peat (4) and Maori Davenport (3) combined for seven of UAPB's season-high nine blocks in its previous game. ... Prairie View A&M has committed at least 20 turnovers in three of its last four games.

-- Erick Taylor