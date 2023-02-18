UCA men’s capsule

Central Arkansas men at Bellarmine

WHEN 3 p.m. Central

WHERE Freedom Hall, Richmond, Ky.

RECORDS UCA 9-19, 4-11 ASUN; Bellarmine 12-16, 7-8

SERIES Bellarmine leads 2-0

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Central Arkansas

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Jr.8.05.4

G Camren Hunter, 6-3, So.16.65.1

G Collin Cooper, 6-2, Jr.10.22.3

F Elias Cato, 6-8, So.5.54.0

F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Sr.15.26.4

COACH Anthony Boone (34-72 in fourth season at UCA and overall)

Bellarmine

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Peter Suder, 6-5, Fr.9.64.1

G Juston Betz, 6-3, Sr.8.75.5

G Garrett Tipton, 6-4, Sr.12.93.6

G Alec Pfriem, 6-5, Sr.7.33.5

F Langdon Hatton, 6-10, So.2.92.1

COACH Scott Davenport (410-146 in 18th season at Bellarmine and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCABellarmine

73.8Points for66.3

81.6Points against66.4

-2.7Rebound margin-1.8

-0.7Turnover margin+1.3

41.7FG pct.45.5

32.73-pt. pct.35.7

74.7FT pct.75.4

CHALK TALK UCA lost both of last season's matchups with Bellarmine by an average of 12.5 points per game. ... UCA is 2-12 on the road. ... Eddy Kayouloud was held to 14 points Thursday against Eastern Kentucky, his lowest scoring performance since Jan. 28 (12). ... Camren Hunter is averaging 12.2 points per game over his last five outings. ... UCA enters today tied for 12th overall in the ASUN standings, two games in back of 10th place.

-- Sam Lane



