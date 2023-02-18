UCA women’s capsule

Central Arkansas at Eastern Kentucky
WHEN 1 p.m. Central
WHERE Baptist Health Arena, Rishmond Ky.
RECORDS UCA 8-16, 3-10 ASUN; Eastern Kentucky 15-12, 8-6
SERIES Eastern Kentucky leads 3-2
TV None
RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Central Arkansas
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Siera Carter, 5-11, Sr.6.43.6
G Kinley Fisher, 5-7, So.7.51.6
G Gloria Fornah, 5-10, So.3.52.1
F Kyjai Miles, 6-1, Jr.5.76.6
F Kierra Prim, 5-9, Jr.9.27.5
COACH Sandra Rushing (184-43 in 11th season at UCA, 587-398 in 34th season overall)
Eastern Kentucky
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Alice Recanati, 5-8, So.9.13.7
G Marissa Mackins, 5-8, Jr.12.53.2
G Danielle Rainey, 5-10, Sr.12.15.1
F Antwainette Walker, 5-11, Jr.20.89.6
F Ariel Kirkwood, 6-0, Jr.5.35.0
COACH Greg Todd (30-28 in second season at EKU, 292-198 in 17th season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCAEastern Kentucky
51.8Points for76.1
60.6Points against69.6
-1.4Rebound margin-2.2
-1.1Turnover margin+3.3
36.5FG pct.42.4
23.03-pt. pct.33.0
65.7FT pct.76.7
CHALK TALK UCA won the first meeting this season against Eastern Kentucky, 71-57, in Conway. ... Antwainette Walker leads the ASUN in points per game and is second in rebounds. ... UCA ranks last in the ASUN in offensive efficiency, scoring 0.78 points per possession. ... UCA was without its leading scorer in conference play, Randrea Wright, Thursday against Bellarmine.
-- Sam Lane