UCA women’s capsule

Central Arkansas at Eastern Kentucky

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE Baptist Health Arena, Rishmond Ky.

RECORDS UCA 8-16, 3-10 ASUN; Eastern Kentucky 15-12, 8-6

SERIES Eastern Kentucky leads 3-2

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Central Arkansas

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Siera Carter, 5-11, Sr.6.43.6

G Kinley Fisher, 5-7, So.7.51.6

G Gloria Fornah, 5-10, So.3.52.1

F Kyjai Miles, 6-1, Jr.5.76.6

F Kierra Prim, 5-9, Jr.9.27.5

COACH Sandra Rushing (184-43 in 11th season at UCA, 587-398 in 34th season overall)

Eastern Kentucky

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Alice Recanati, 5-8, So.9.13.7

G Marissa Mackins, 5-8, Jr.12.53.2

G Danielle Rainey, 5-10, Sr.12.15.1

F Antwainette Walker, 5-11, Jr.20.89.6

F Ariel Kirkwood, 6-0, Jr.5.35.0

COACH Greg Todd (30-28 in second season at EKU, 292-198 in 17th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCAEastern Kentucky

51.8Points for76.1

60.6Points against69.6

-1.4Rebound margin-2.2

-1.1Turnover margin+3.3

36.5FG pct.42.4

23.03-pt. pct.33.0

65.7FT pct.76.7

CHALK TALK UCA won the first meeting this season against Eastern Kentucky, 71-57, in Conway. ... Antwainette Walker leads the ASUN in points per game and is second in rebounds. ... UCA ranks last in the ASUN in offensive efficiency, scoring 0.78 points per possession. ... UCA was without its leading scorer in conference play, Randrea Wright, Thursday against Bellarmine.

-- Sam Lane



