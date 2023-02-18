U.S. ends search for objects’ debris

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. military said Friday that it has ended its search for airborne objects that were shot down Feb. 10 near Deadhorse, Alaska, and Feb. 12 over Lake Huron.

The statement released late Friday came hours after officials said the U.S. has finished efforts to recover the remnants of the large balloon that was shot down Feb. 4 off the coast of South Carolina, and analysis of the debris so far reinforces conclusions that it was a Chinese spy balloon.

Meanwhile, an Illinois hobby group called the Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade is wondering if one of the smaller flying objects shot out of the sky by a jet fighter's Sidewinder missile might have been its radio-equipped balloon.

Officials said the U.S. believes Navy, Coast Guard and FBI personnel collected all of the balloon debris off the ocean floor, which included key equipment from the payload that could reveal what information it was able to monitor and collect.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said a significant amount of debris was recovered and it included "electronics and optics" from the payload. He declined to say what, if anything, the U.S. has learned from the wreckage so far.

U.S. Northern Command said in a statement that the recovery operations ended Thursday and the final pieces are on their way to the FBI lab in Virginia for analysis. It said air and maritime restrictions off South Carolina have been lifted.

The announcements capped three weeks that saw U.S. fighter jets shoot down four airborne objects -- the large Chinese balloon Feb. 4 and three smaller objects about a week later over Canada, Alaska and Lake Huron.

They are the first known peacetime shootdowns of unauthorized objects in U.S. airspace and the incidents have left balloonists scrambling to defend their hobby. They insist their balloons fly too high and are too small to pose a threat to aircraft and that government officials are overreacting.

Much of the Chinese balloon fell into about 50 feet of water, and the Navy was able to collect remnants floating on the surface. Divers and unmanned naval vessels pulled up the rest from the bottom of the ocean. Northern Command said Friday that all of the Navy and Coast Guard ships have left the area.

Key questions about the Chinese balloon remain unanswered, including what, if any, intelligence it was able to collect as it flew over sensitive military sites in the United States, and whether it was able to transmit anything back to China.

The U.S. tracked it for several days after it left China, said a U.S. official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence. It appears to have been blown off its initial trajectory, which was toward the U.S. territory of Guam, and ultimately flew over the continental U.S., the official said.

Balloons and other unidentified objects have been previously spotted over Guam, a strategic hub for the U.S. Navy and Air Force in the western Pacific.

It's unclear how much control China retained over the balloon once it veered from its original trajectory. A second U.S. official said the balloon could have been externally maneuvered or directed to loiter over a specific target, but it's unclear whether Chinese forces did so.

The officials also said the search for the small airborne object that was shot down over Lake Huron has stopped and nothing has been recovered. U.S. officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.

"After conducting an extensive search in the Lake Huron area with the assistance of the Canadian Coast Guard and other domestic and international partners, a decision was reached to suspend the search due to several factors including deteriorating weather and the low probability of recovery," the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement.

NO DEBRIS FOUND

Northern Command said later Friday that the decision to end the search for the objects shot down over Alaska and Lake Huron came after the U.S. and Canada "conducted systematic searches of each area using a variety of capabilities, including airborne imagery and sensors, surface sensors and inspections, and subsurface scans and did not locate debris."

Northern Command said air and maritime safety perimeters were also being lifted at those sites.

The Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade declared one of its exploratory "pico balloons" missing Wednesday, according to Aviation Week. A pico balloon is a small, mylar balloon equipped with trackers that can measure temperature, humidity, pressure or wind currents.

The balloon's last transmission reportedly came Feb. 10 from 38,910 feet above the Alaskan coast, headed toward the Yukon Territory. The next day, U.S. officials said an F-22 downed an object floating over that area at 40,000 feet.

Kirby said Friday that the Biden administration wasn't able to confirm reports that the object belonged to the Illinois club. He said the debris has yet to be recovered and "we all have to accept the possibility that we may not be able to recover it."

While the military is confident the balloon shot down off South Carolina was a surveillance airship operated by China, President Joe Biden said Thursday that the three smaller objects were probably balloons linked to private companies, weather researchers or hobbyists, after U.S. homeland defense radars were recalibrated to detect slower moving airborne items.

"I'm guessing probably they were pico balloons," Tom Medlin told Aviation Week when discussing the fighter jets' targets.

Medlin, a balloon hobbyist and owner of the Tennessee-based Amateur Radio Roundtable podcast, said he's been in contact with an Illinois club that believes the object shot down over the Yukon was one of its balloons.

"The spy balloon had to be shot down," Medlin said. "That's a national security threat, for sure. Then what happened is, I think, the government got a little anxious. Maybe the word is trigger-happy. I don't know. When they shot them down, they didn't know what they were. That's a little concerning."

Because of the objects' small size and the remote areas where they were shot down, officials acknowledge that recovering any debris is difficult and probably unlikely. Those last two searches, however, have not been formally called off.

Pico balloons seemingly bear a resemblance to the objects shot down over Alaska, Canada and the South Carolina coast in recent days. They can be as cheap as $12, Aviation Week said.

The AIM-9x missiles used to shoot down unmanned balloons in recent days are 10 feet long and cost upward of $450,000. Pico balloons are reportedly exempt from most Federal Aviation Administration airspace restrictions because they weigh fewer than 6 pounds.

The balloons carry solar-powered transmitters that weigh less than 2 grams and broadcast a signal every 10 minutes or so that ham radio operators around the world can use to track the balloons' locations, Medlin said.

The hobbyists' balloons don't pose a threat to aircraft, he said.

"We're following FAA rules and regulations," Medlin said. "They're the experts on whether this should or should not be done. Take a cork and drop it in the middle of the Pacific Ocean."

Medlin said balloons can reach speeds of up to 130 mph if they get caught up in the jet stream. But Bob Boutin, a Chicago flight instructor, said it's unlikely that such balloons pose much of a threat to aircraft.

Most commercial jets fly between 25,000 and 45,000 feet, below the balloons' level, he said. Some corporate jets climb higher than 50,000 feet, but at that altitude, skies are typically clear with visibility of 20 to 40 miles, Boutin said.

"Birds and planes are a heck of a lot more of an issue than a balloon would be," he said. Even if the balloon were to enter a jet engine, "most jets have two engines, and if you lost one, technically it's an emergency but not one that means the plane is going crash."

On Thursday, Biden directed national security adviser Jake Sullivan to lead an interagency team to establish "sharper rules" to track, monitor and potentially shoot down unknown aerial objects.

Information for this article was contributed by Tara Copp, Lolita C. Baldor, Todd Richmond, Harm Venhuizen and Aamer Madhani of The Associated Press and by Brian Niemietz and David Matthews of New York Daily News (TNS).

FILE - In this photo provided by Chad Fish, a large balloon drifts above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. U.S. officials say the military has finished efforts to recover the remnants of the large balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, and analysis of the debris so far reinforces conclusions that it was a Chinese spy balloon. (Chad Fish via AP, File)



FILE - In this image provided by the FBI, FBI special agents assigned to the evidence response team process material recovered from the high altitude balloon recovered off the coast of South Carolina, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the FBI laboratory in Quantico, Va. U.S. officials say the military has finished efforts to recover the remnants of the large balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, and analysis of the debris so far reinforces conclusions that it was a Chinese spy balloon. (FBI via AP, File)

