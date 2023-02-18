WC boys go unbeaten in the 4A-8 conference

Perfection is a thing at Watson Chapel.

With the Conference 4A-8 boys basketball championship in hand, the Wildcats reached another goal in Thursday's regular season finale at Hamburg. They finished conference play unbeaten after defeating the Lions 59-21.

Under first-year coach Jevon Barnes, Watson Chapel (24-6, 14-0 in 4A-8) cemented its historic run with the program's first conference title since 2010, Barnes' senior year. The Wildcats were conference runners-up last year and district runners-up in 2021, both to Magnolia, and will now go into the 4A South Region tournament in Warren with a top seed and a chance to qualify for their third-straight state tournament.

Khamani Cooper led Watson Chapel with 15 points, Marcus Strong scored 10 points and Joseph Dockett had 8 points and 10 rebounds Thursday.

Hamburg finished 4-17 and 1-13.

Watson Chapel will take on the fourth-place team in Conference 4A-7 at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lumberjack Arena. All first-round regional winners advance to the state playoffs.

Hot Springs Lakeside 64, Pine Bluff 59

Perfection in the 5A-South Conference, meanwhile, is hard to come by.

Pine Bluff High School (19-7, 13-1 in 5A-South) lost its first game in league play at McFadden Gymnasium on Thursday after blowing an 18-0 lead in the first quarter.

Lakeside (11-13, 6-9), which is out of state playoff contention (regionals are not held in classes 5A and 6A), climbed back into the lead as the game wore on and Pine Bluff could not answer back.

Deriyon Graydon scored 14 points to lead the two-time defending conference champ Zebras, who could still clinch a share of the conference title with a win Friday at Texarkana. Pine Bluff will host second-place Hot Springs in Tuesday's regular-season finale.

GIRLS

Watson Chapel 56, Hamburg 31

At Hamburg, Maranda Emerson and Kha'leyce Cooper each had 15 points, and second-place Watson Chapel (17-11, 12-2 in 4A-8) finished its regular season with a win over third-place Hamburg (20-9, 8-6).

Emerson made three of the Lady Wildcats' five 3-point baskets.

Makayla Earl scored 14 points for Watson Chapel, which will play Arkadelphia at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 4A South Region playoffs in Warren. Hamburg will take on Magnolia at 7 that evening.

Also Thursday: In girls, Hot Springs Lakeside beat Pine Bluff 61-22.