12 couples get marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.
Feb. 7
Bobby Dean Swain III, 33, Fort Smith, and Casey Dezerae Rauser, 28, Barling
Joshua Curtis Spencer, 36, and Emily Marie Rivera, 34, both of Greenwood
Lazaro Villegas Tapia, 24, and Natalie Karin Toledo, 24, both of Fort Smith
Nicholas Kent Chronister, 41, and Kelly August Dyer, 41, both of Lavaca
Logan Shane Montgomery, 22, and Elle Maclayne Williams, 18, both of Spiro, Okla.
Alan R. Cluck, 58, and Aliesha Ann Brown Glass, 38, both of Fort Smith
Feb. 8
Ryan Joe Smothers, 34, and Zoe Lizsette Gonzales, 22, both of Lavaca
Manuel Omar Torres, 50, and Maria Victoria Soto, 44, both of Fort Smith
Brannon Hue Robinson, 53, and Jennifer N. Stites, 38, both of Fort Smith
Devin Lee Warren Drake, 21, and Alexandria Nicole Hays, 21, both of Fort Smith
Feb. 9
Trevor Jay Clark Sanford, 32, and Jessica Brooke Pickens, 34, both of West Bend, Wis.
Nelson Arkeise Scott, 39, and Lauriece Chanel Martin, 45, both of Muskogee, Okla.
Roy Gene Winton, 82, Lavaca, and Kim H. Hughes, 69, Springdale
Jason Lee McMillan, 42, and Lisa Renee Johnson, 44, both of Fort Smith
Larry Harlin Weaver, 27, Natural Dam, and Kelsee Bree Flynn, 29, Sallisaw, Okla.
Ryan Daniel Edwards, 34, and Megan Nichole Techton, 28, both of Fort Smith
David Hannaford, 46, and Ashley Leanne Winkley, 37, both of Clarksville
Feb. 10
Johnny Lee Mitchell Jr., 53, and Cassie L. Mitchell, 55, both of Greenwood
Charles Vernon Wilson, 61, and Kim Renee Davis, 62, both of Fort Smith
Kelly John Waltman, 46, and Heather Diane Lovelady, 44, both of Fort Smith
Tyler Austin Brown, 25, Fort Smith, and Tera Rashae Elkins, 31, Arkoma, Okla.
Robert Brian Dora, 20, and Abbygail Renee Diaz, 21, both of Fort Smith
Mohammad Salman Khan, 56, and Michelle Erika Longoria, 50, both of Barling
Joseph James Feyen, 63, and Renee M. Johnson, 52, both of Lavaca
Barry Lawrence Spurlock, 27, and Breeauna Danielle Haviland, 27, both of Fort Smith
John Paul Strong, 36, and Elisha Dianne Smith, 36, both of Fort Smith
Brennen Richard Hughes, 27, and Breanna Dawn Brown, 25, both of Fort Smith
Eleazar Rodriguez Jr., 25, and Renee Janelle Wasp, 26, both of Norman, Okla.
Tadareo Allen Thomas, 40, and Chantelle M. Norwood, 35, both of Fort Smith
James A. Lloyd, 76, and Jacqueline Renee McKinney, 55, both of Fort Smith
Christopher Neil Fauber, 45, and Anneke Antoinette Bunting, 42, both of Greenwood
Feb. 13
Matthew Gaylon Balch, 25, Fort Smith, and Megan Nicole Moudy, 22, Lavaca
Cody Michael Woods, 21, and Brandi Nicole Evans, 21, both of Fort Smith
Nolan Scott Dalrymple, 33, and Samantha Cleo Cunningham, 24, both of Oklahoma City
Collin Ray Wagley, 25, and Delia Ortiz, 24, both of Fort Smith
Charles Ray Dylan Johnson, 30, and Ashlee Nicole Garcia, 29, Roland, Okla.