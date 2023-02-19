12 couples get marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Feb. 7

Bobby Dean Swain III, 33, Fort Smith, and Casey Dezerae Rauser, 28, Barling

Joshua Curtis Spencer, 36, and Emily Marie Rivera, 34, both of Greenwood

Lazaro Villegas Tapia, 24, and Natalie Karin Toledo, 24, both of Fort Smith

Nicholas Kent Chronister, 41, and Kelly August Dyer, 41, both of Lavaca

Logan Shane Montgomery, 22, and Elle Maclayne Williams, 18, both of Spiro, Okla.

Alan R. Cluck, 58, and Aliesha Ann Brown Glass, 38, both of Fort Smith

Feb. 8

Ryan Joe Smothers, 34, and Zoe Lizsette Gonzales, 22, both of Lavaca

Manuel Omar Torres, 50, and Maria Victoria Soto, 44, both of Fort Smith

Brannon Hue Robinson, 53, and Jennifer N. Stites, 38, both of Fort Smith

Devin Lee Warren Drake, 21, and Alexandria Nicole Hays, 21, both of Fort Smith

Feb. 9

Trevor Jay Clark Sanford, 32, and Jessica Brooke Pickens, 34, both of West Bend, Wis.

Nelson Arkeise Scott, 39, and Lauriece Chanel Martin, 45, both of Muskogee, Okla.

Roy Gene Winton, 82, Lavaca, and Kim H. Hughes, 69, Springdale

Jason Lee McMillan, 42, and Lisa Renee Johnson, 44, both of Fort Smith

Larry Harlin Weaver, 27, Natural Dam, and Kelsee Bree Flynn, 29, Sallisaw, Okla.

Ryan Daniel Edwards, 34, and Megan Nichole Techton, 28, both of Fort Smith

David Hannaford, 46, and Ashley Leanne Winkley, 37, both of Clarksville

Feb. 10

Johnny Lee Mitchell Jr., 53, and Cassie L. Mitchell, 55, both of Greenwood

Charles Vernon Wilson, 61, and Kim Renee Davis, 62, both of Fort Smith

Kelly John Waltman, 46, and Heather Diane Lovelady, 44, both of Fort Smith

Tyler Austin Brown, 25, Fort Smith, and Tera Rashae Elkins, 31, Arkoma, Okla.

Robert Brian Dora, 20, and Abbygail Renee Diaz, 21, both of Fort Smith

Mohammad Salman Khan, 56, and Michelle Erika Longoria, 50, both of Barling

Joseph James Feyen, 63, and Renee M. Johnson, 52, both of Lavaca

Barry Lawrence Spurlock, 27, and Breeauna Danielle Haviland, 27, both of Fort Smith

John Paul Strong, 36, and Elisha Dianne Smith, 36, both of Fort Smith

Brennen Richard Hughes, 27, and Breanna Dawn Brown, 25, both of Fort Smith

Eleazar Rodriguez Jr., 25, and Renee Janelle Wasp, 26, both of Norman, Okla.

Tadareo Allen Thomas, 40, and Chantelle M. Norwood, 35, both of Fort Smith

James A. Lloyd, 76, and Jacqueline Renee McKinney, 55, both of Fort Smith

Christopher Neil Fauber, 45, and Anneke Antoinette Bunting, 42, both of Greenwood

Feb. 13

Matthew Gaylon Balch, 25, Fort Smith, and Megan Nicole Moudy, 22, Lavaca

Cody Michael Woods, 21, and Brandi Nicole Evans, 21, both of Fort Smith

Nolan Scott Dalrymple, 33, and Samantha Cleo Cunningham, 24, both of Oklahoma City

Collin Ray Wagley, 25, and Delia Ortiz, 24, both of Fort Smith

Charles Ray Dylan Johnson, 30, and Ashlee Nicole Garcia, 29, Roland, Okla.