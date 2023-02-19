A long road, coming and going

We go to Houston every year to take part in the National Association of Petroleum Explorers trade show. Companies rent space in the George R. Brown Convention Center, hang geologic maps on the wall, and stand there smiling for a couple of days.

Vertis and I left El Dorado around 6:30 a.m. Feb. 1 in the middle of the ice storm that hit Arkansas. Instead of driving to Shreveport and U.S. 59 to Houston, we decided to head south into Louisiana, hit Interstate 10, then west.

We missed the freezing rain in east Texas, but so did all the truckers who usually drive cross-country on Interstates 20 and 30. They too decided to dodge the ice, so it was truck city in the blinding rain on one of the worst interstates in the nation.

They have been working on I-10 for as long as anyone can remember, and the concrete barriers, along with so many trucks, made for driving hell. We made what's usually a five-hour trip in just over seven hours.

When we arrived we pulled into Ninfa's, which is Tex-Mex heaven and a bright spot in our day. Then it was on to the Convention Center, which is so huge El Dorado's downtown could easily fit in there. There were over 8,000 attendees and several hundred companies set up in row after row of exhibit-loaded booths.

NAPE started 30 years ago in a ballroom of the Galleria with fewer than 1,000 attendees. I've attended every show, although it doesn't seem logical that geologists and geophysicists would display confidential information for everyone to see, then give out the same data in a brochure. But money overcame the doubters, and when attendees came away with partners to drill their wells, the show grew to over 15,000 attendees pre-covid. It's on its way back now; the attendance will probably be over 10,000 in 2024.

What is attractive to companies looking for oil and natural gas are the professionals who come to NAPE to show oil and gas drilling proposals and buy into deals. These investors put up most of the money to drill the wells. Exploration companies present their ideas, and if another company or a qualified investor would like to buy in, the price of the working interest partnership is promoted.

If you want to buy 25 percent of the deal, you pay 33 percent of the cost, which pays the seller for promotion and overhead. Almost all small to medium companies sell interest in their drilling wells, no matter how attractive the drilling proposal looks.

We spent a couple of hours hanging maps on wall boards. The trade show was starting at 9 the next morning. Not all the booths are taken by oil and gas exploration companies; banks, legal teams, and others with interests in oil and gas exploration are there.

Universities send geology students to help them understand how oil and gas exploration companies work. Other buyers come to buy producing properties or mineral rights. By about 10:30 a.m. the convention center is packed.

The show has changed over the years with attention being paid to alternative energy sources, which in many ways link to oil and gas industries. Another change is presentation of women in the industry. Until the last few years, the attendees were mostly men.

The show had a section recognizing the digital currency craze. The mining of it takes a lot of energy, and natural gas is energy in the ground. Don't ask me how you mine digital money, because even though I have heard it explained a couple of times, I still can't tell you.

After we got our booth ready we headed to our hotel, and had been moved (we couldn't get in our less expensive first choice) to the Houston Four Seasons. Even with the convention special price, it hit our pocketbook pretty hard. However, it's just a couple of blocks from the Convention Center, and it wasn't much of a walk to get there.

The area in front of the Convention Center has been transformed into a large parklike setting with a forest of trees and plants surrounded by hotels. It's one of the most attractive areas in the city. Several years back when the Super Bowl was played in Houston, the city spent millions giving the whole area an upgrade.

Our first breakfast there was ordered off the menu. The second day we decided on the large buffet, which turned out to be rather ordinary in substance. The $104 ticket with tip made me flinch, but the overall stay at the Four Seasons was wonderful.

Friday morning we packed up everything in the Convention Center to head back on U.S. 59, expecting a five-hour drive on dry four-lane roads. However, roadwork stopped us twice for an hour. Then, as we approached Shreveport, an accident ahead cost us another 30 minutes.

We were heading for Junction City just north of Homer when "Detour Bridge Out" signs cost us another 30 minutes. Our five-hour drive took seven hours--again.

Boy, did our winding tree-lined driveway look good.

