Arkansas achievers

• Third-year University of Arkansas School of Law student Jace Motley of Conway has been selected as one of 35 students from across the country to participate in the Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law's Judicial Clerkship Opinion Writing Conference to be held Feb. 23-25 in Washington, D.C. Participants will receive opinion writing instruction from some of the nation's most distinguished members of the judiciary. They will be guided through writing an appellate court opinion and will receive individual review and commentary on their work by the conference faculty, all judges or former judicial clerks themselves. U.S. District Court Judge Lee Rudofsky of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas is a member of the 2023 conference faculty. Motley will begin a two-year clerkship with the Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas in August.

• The 2022 Congressional App Challenge winners have been awarded this month. The winners are William Rownd, a 10th grader at Cabot High School, Arkansas' First District, for the RxAdvisor app; Sabian Murry, a 12th grader at Bryant High School, Arkansas' Second District, for the College Checklist app; Brannon Davidson, Adan Diaz, Isaac Sayarath, and Jacob Steinsiek,a team of ninth graders from Coleman Freshman Academy in the Van Buren School District, Arkansas' Third District, for the Legend of Mathematics app; and Vicky Zhu, a 12th Grader at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts, Arkansas' Fourth District, for the StreBit app. A set of videos in which the winners show and explain their apps is available here: https://www.congressionalappchallenge.us/2022-winners/

• Kenny Wilcox of Greenbrier has been selected as a Class of 2023 Inductee in the national Bull Riding Hall of Fame. He qualified for the National Finals Rodeo five times: 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983 and 1985. The Bull Riding Hall of Fame Museum is located at the Cowtown Coliseum, Fort Worth Stockyards, Fort Worth, Texas. The induction ceremony is on May 20.

Arkansas Achievers is an opportunity to give recognition to Arkansans for their achievements. Civilian and military achievements are accepted.

Please follow these guidelines:

1) Must be an Arkansan or have graduated from a school in Arkansas.

2) Received an award, scholarship, medal or promotion.

Pageants, deans' lists, graduations or military enlistments are not accepted.

No photographs please.

To submit an Achiever, email us at news@arkansasonline.com with the words "Arkansas Achievers" in the subject line.