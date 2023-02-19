Back to business

FAYETTEVILLE -- A week after suffering a deflating home loss to Mississippi State, things were back to normal for the University of Arkansas basketball team in Walton Arena on Saturday.

The Razorbacks pounded Florida 84-65 to get closer to securing an NCAA Tournament bid.

Arkansas (18-9, 7-7 SEC) matched its largest margin of victory in 41 games against the Gators along with another 19-point victory, 80-61 in 2008, and beat Florida for the third consecutive time.

"The goal is to make it to the [NCAA] Tournament," said Arkansas senior forward Jalen Graham, who had a career-high 26 points in 27 minutes off the bench. "We needed this win. We got the win.

"There are four more games that we need to get wins in. We knew we needed this win and I'm happy we got it, but we've just got to keep going.

"We've got to get on a run like we did before we lost the two games. So that's what we're going to continue to do."

Arkansas capped a five-game SEC winning streak by beating Kentucky 88-73 in Rupp Arena, then lost at home to Mississippi State 70-64 and at Texas A&M 62-56 on Wednesday night.

So the Razorbacks were desperate for a victory Saturday -- as were the Gators (14-13, 7-7).

"They were a bubble team," Arkansas junior guard Ricky Council. "I know we're kind of hanging on ourselves. Just happy we got a win."

Council, playing off the bench for the second time this season, had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Razorbacks freshman point guard Anthony Black filled up the box score with 14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals.

Freshman guard Nick Smith, in his third game back for Arkansas after missing the previous 13 with a right knee issue, started and had 10 points in 32 minutes.

It was Smith's first start since Dec. 17 against Bradley after he played a combined 21 minutes off the bench against Mississippi State and Texas A&M.

"Really happy [Smith] got the minutes that he got," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "Happy how his teammates responded with him."

Arkansas senior forward Makhi Mitchell had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocked shots.

"I thought we played really, really hard," Musselman said. "We played very connected.

"We wanted to get to the basket and get points in the paint ... I thought we did a good job not settling from the perimeter.

"Overall, a really, really good performance by a lot of guys across the board."

The Razorbacks took advantage of Florida missing 6-11 center Colin Castleton -- who averages 16.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocked shots -- being out because of a broken right hand as they outscored the Gators 52-36 on points in the paint.

Castleton was injured in Florida's 69-54 victory over Ole Miss on Wednesday night.

"I feel like we've been talking about that all week, ever since we found out [Castleton] was out," Council said of Arkansas being focused on scoring inside. "We knew that they would be playing four, five guards at a time.

"So we just had to attack the rim. [Musselman] re-emphasized it at halftime. But we've been emphasizing it the last two days."

Arkansas hit 2 of 10 three-pointers -- 2 of 5 in the second half.

"Just racking the ball and just getting to the rim," said Graham, who hit 12 of 15 shots. "Because they're down one of the best shot blockers in the SEC."

Arkansas outscored Florida 17-2 to open the second half and stretched a 37-31 halftime lead to 54-33 on Graham's dunk with 14:13 left.

The Razorbacks' led by as many as 25 points at 65-40 with 10:29 left on Council's dunk.

"The first 10 minutes of the second half was disappointing," Florida Coach Todd Golden said. "I didn't feel we came out with that same enthusiasm and that same energy, and a good team like Arkansas is going to take advantage of you when you do that.

"I thought we kind of rallied ourselves in the last 10 and competed pretty down the stretch. But that beginning of the second half was what ultimately was kind of our death blow today."

During Arkansas' run to open the second half the Gators had four turnovers and shot 1 of 5.

"I just thought our defense was elite to start the second half, and then we were able to get out in transition a little bit," Musselman said. "I thought that the easy baskets in transition certainly helped us tremendously."

Florida, led by freshman guard Riley Kugel's 17 points, jumped out to an 11-6 lead in the first half when the Razorbacks started 2 of 9 from the field and had three turnovers.

Musselman said changing the startling lineup -- with Smith and freshman forward Jordan Walsh replacing Council and senior forward Makhel Mitchell -- might have contributed to Arkansas' early offensive struggles.

"I don't want to think about the slow start because it was painful," Musselman said. "We couldn't buy a basket.

"Maybe it was going to take that [new starting] group a couple of extra minutes to get in the flow and feel comfortable."

After the 2-of-9 start from the field, the Razorbacks hit 34 of their next 56 attempts (68.1%). They missed their last three attempts and finished at 34 of 59 (57.6%).

"We were able to run our man offense and find the mismatches that we wanted," Musselman said. "We probably ran 17 or 18 different sets.

"We executed them really well. When we're able to do that, we're pretty good."

Arkansas used an 11-0 run, capped by Smith's three-point play, to take the lead for good at 30-23 with 3:58 left in the first half.

"Offensively, I knew that we were getting our flow, just figuring it out because they play four guards pretty much with the one big kid," said Graham, who scored 14 points in the first half. "So we were just trying to figure out what was the best option to start off with.

"Once we found our groove, we just kept going."