Bankruptcy watch

ALEXANDER Lawonna M. Giles, 6033 Saddle Hill Drive, Feb. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
AUSTIN Jerry Justin Standridge, 6471 Ark. 319 West, Feb. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kristen Ann Standridge, 6471 Ark. 319 West, Feb. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
BATESVILLE Ashley T. Warren, 532 22nd St., Feb. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Brittany E. Warren, 532 22nd St., Feb. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
BEEBE Christy Lea Cook, 508 E. Mississippi St., Feb. 9, 2023, Chapter 7.
Leo Turner, 914 S. Fir St., Feb. 10, 2023, Chapter 7.
Patricia Joan Turner, 914 S. Fir St., Feb. 10, 2023, Chapter 7.
BENTON Stephanie R. Edmonson, 2456 Pleasant Willow, Feb. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kyndall Ellis, 2600 E. Longhills Road, Apt. 612, Feb. 10, 2023, Chapter 7.
Wesley Baxter, 123 Village Drive, Feb. 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
Cheryl Lynne Green, 2810 Salt Creek, Feb. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
BISMARCK Kathy Carey, 3719 Freehill Road, Feb. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
BONNERDALE Lance Smith, 1998 Caddo Gap Road, Feb. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Samantha Smith, 1998 Caddo Gap Road, Feb. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
CABOT Ryan Wayne Sanden, 65 Dana Lane, Feb. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
CARTHAGE Ricky Erby, P.O. Box 197, Feb. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
CLEVELAND Eric R. Carr, 4343 Ark. 95, Feb. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
CONWAY Elijah Rowane Johnson, 59 Meadowbrook Drive, Feb. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tammy D. Taylor, 2215 Lee Ave., Feb. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
James Lee Williams, 16 Beryl Road, Feb. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
Ronald McClish, 1930 Payne Lane, Feb. 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
Deborah A. Smith, 800 Grandview Heights, Feb. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
DARDANELLE James A. Bryant, 13865 Ark. 22, Feb. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jeannie A Bryant, 13865 Ark. 22, Feb. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
EL DORADO Jeffery Wayne Bridges, 1584 Parkers Chapel Road, Feb. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Stacie Lynn Bridges, 1584 Parkers Chapel Road, Feb. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Flint Ricardo Fisher Jr., 1411 N. Miles Ave., Feb. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
Roselyn Delaine Choate, 2113 Strong Hwy, Feb. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Sarah Jane Comi, 6102 W. Milliken Bend, Feb. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
GARFIELD Joseph Paul Luper Sr., P.O. Box 22, Feb. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
GENTRY Kerin Rivera, 11832 Cripps Road, Feb. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
Oscar Rivera, 11832 Cripps Road, Feb. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
GILLETT Melanie Gordon, P.O. Box 296, Feb. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
GOULD Donta Griffin, 103 May Drive, Feb. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
HARRISBURG Robert Vail, 601 W. Griffin St. Apt. 1, Feb. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Chelsea Vail, 601 W. Griffin St. Apt. 1, Feb. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
HENSLEY Keith Strange LLC, 1057 Matt Lane, Feb. 9, 2023, Chapter 11.
HOPE Jay Turley, 4320 East Third, Feb. 10, 2023, Chapter 7.
Monica Turley, 4320 East Third, Feb. 10, 2023, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS Anthony Edwards, 208 Southridge Lane, Apt. B3, Feb. 9, 2023, Chapter 7.
Tiffany Wells, P.O. Box 247, Feb. 10, 2023, Chapter 7.
Claude Dylan Parish, 123 Phillips St., Feb. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Robert M. Brown, 203 Pike Ave., Feb. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Sherri R. Brown, 203 Pike Ave., Feb. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Julie May Robinson, 1600 S. JP Wright Loop Road, Apt 1-A, Feb. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Billy Simmons, 555 Caddo Trail, Feb. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Diann Simmons, 555 Caddo Trail, Feb. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO Loretta Gail Freeman Ford, 5113 S. Caraway, Feb. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Charles Edwin Ford, 5113 S. Caraway, Feb. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
LAMAR Jack Duane Wagner, 128 Cedarwood Drive, Feb. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jack Duane Wagner, 128 Cedarwood Drive, Feb. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
LEWISVILLE Lakishia Nicole Mayweather, P.O. Box 192, Feb. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
LINCOLN John Eric Perkins, 128 Andrew St., Feb. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
Betty Joan Perkins, 128 Andrew St., Feb. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
LITTLE ROCK Laquita White, 57 Glenmere Drive, Feb. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Natasha L. Bowden, 5500 Highland Drive, Apt. 1428, Feb. 9, 2023, Chapter 7.
Geneva Nix, 1812 Reservoir Road, Apt. 271, Feb. 9, 2023, Chapter 7.
Latrice M. Peterson-Davis, 6510 Mabelvale Cut Off Road, Feb. 9, 2023, Chapter 7.
Myranda Danielle Bures, 4710 Sam Peck Road, Feb. 10, 2023, Chapter 7.
Dwayne Anthony Robinson, P.O. Box 15864, Feb. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
Reyna G. Espinoza, 5 Redleaf Circle, Feb. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
Natika M. Gatson, 6715 Carolina Drive, Feb. 10, 2023, Chapter 7.
Stacy R. Anderson, 9531 Woodford Drive, Feb. 12, 2023, Chapter 7.
Edwin Darsille Johnson, 2010 S. Martin St., Feb. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
David A. Terry, 5101 W. 56th St., Feb. 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
Viola L. Harris-Terry, 5101 W. 56th St., Feb. 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
Antonio Stocker, P.O. Box 242711, Feb. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Arthur D. Allenbaugh Jr., 18555 Tadlock Circle, Feb. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Sharatta Warren, 1221 Reservior Road, Apt. 274, Feb. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Shaughn Patrick Barge, 5101 H St., Feb. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Lekita L. Colclough, P.O. Box 1092, Feb. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Lashaunda Jones, 4710 Sam Peck Road Apt. 1163, Feb. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Keith M. Jordan, 600 E. 17th St., Feb. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
MAGNOLIA Malinda McBride, 50 Columbia Road, Feb. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
MALVERN Brandi Renee Simpson, 247 Milam Lane, Feb. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
MARION Cornelius Tucker, 762 Longleaf Drive, Feb. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
MAUMELLE Cindy M. Burks, 8315 Counts Massie, Apt. 106, Feb. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tamica R. Gossett, 100 Park Drive, Feb. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Esther K. Grissom, 15905 Settlement Road, Feb. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
MONETTE Latasha Herren, 604 Fisher Ave., Feb. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
MOUNTAIN HOME Becky Lou Keeter, 1104 Lenard Drive, Feb. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Martha E. Laster, 85 Mullins Lane, Feb. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Donell Hart, 708 Bradburn Road, Feb. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jazmyn Adams, 7904 Marche Lateral Road, Feb. 9, 2023, Chapter 7.
Bruce Conley, 5210 S. Woodland Drive, Feb. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
Joshua Elandis Brooks, 700 Walnut St., Feb. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Keijuana Conley-Sexton, 5804 La Mirado Drive, Feb. 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
OZARK Shelby Michelle Payne, P.O. Box 510, Feb. 10, 2023, Chapter 7.
PARAGOULD Christopher Lee Gray, 4949 Ark. 135 North, Feb. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
Christopher Lee Gray, 4949 Ark. 135 North, Feb. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
Timothy Austin Bowers, 4347 U.S. 412 East, Apt. 1, Feb. 10, 2023, Chapter 7.
Jennifer Marie Bowers, 4347 U.S. 412 East, Apt. 1, Feb. 10, 2023, Chapter 7.
Michael Scott Garner, 408 Michelle Drive, Feb. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Stacy Gayle Garner, 408 Michelle Drive, Feb. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jenny Rebecca Middleton, 1109 N. 40th St., Apt. 2, Feb. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Kayla Ann Graham, 6620 Shannon Road, Feb. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kayla Ann Graham, 6620 Shannon Road, Feb. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Bennie Shelton III, 311 W. 24th St., Feb. 13, 2023, Chapter 13.
Trina L. Billingsley, 700 W. 13th Ave., Apt. 2, Feb. 13, 2023, Chapter 7.
Barbara Spring, 12 Regency Lane, Feb. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Yakima R. Lovette, 3301 Ridgway Road, Feb. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
Anjalena Walker, P.O. Box 9253, Feb. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Gwendolyn Fay Jones, 4303 Ryburn Road, Feb. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Deanna L. Alexander, 10112 Kesterson Road, Feb. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
POYEN Steven J. Hicks, 166 C.R. 720081, Feb. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
PRAIRIE GROVE Lyndsey Elaine Henderson, 1759 Charismatic Drive, Feb. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
PRESCOTT Dwayne Douglas White, 1310 W. Second St., Feb. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
ROGERS Kimberly G. Douglas, 210 E. Laurel Ave., Feb. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
ROLAND Jimmy J. Lewis, 19301 Waterview Meadows Lane, Feb. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
RUSSELLVILLE Tammy Lynn Foster, 603 E. Gum, Feb. 11, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kevin Lamont Foster, 1010 E. 23rd St., Feb. 11, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jeanne Marie Kinavey, 806 E. K Place, Feb. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Erik Thomas Flynt, 1817 S. El Paso Ave., Feb. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
Haley Elizabeth Flynt, 1817 S. El Paso Ave., Feb. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
SILOAM SPRINGS Rebecca C. Summers, 22063 Annette Drive, Feb. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Christy Ann Meadors, 2001 Dogwood Place, Feb. 9, 2023, Chapter 7.
Harry Eugene Jackson, 2756 A Carondolet St., Feb. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
Amberly Pond Souvanno, 4656 Kimberly Place, Feb. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
STUTTGART Dekova Lanette Statewright, P.O. Box 764, Feb. 10, 2023, Chapter 7.
TEXARKANA Michael Jeremy Poole, 3510 Forestwood St., Feb. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
John E. Strickland, 3706 East Castleridge Drive, Feb. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
THOMSON O'Brian Kedar Abner, 1023 Millbrook Way, Feb. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
Erin Jenell Johnson Abner, 1023 Millbrook Way, Feb. 10, 2023, Chapter 13.
VAN BUREN Zachary Charles Howell, 2438 Vic Drive, Feb. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Courtney LaNae Howell, 2438 Vic Drive, Feb. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
WEST FORK Michael Wayne Kildow Jr., 13740 Nickels Road, Feb. 10, 2023, Chapter 7.
WEST MEMPHIS Ebony Stinnett, P.O. Box 5276, Feb. 9, 2023, Chapter 13.