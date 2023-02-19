Best-sellers

Fiction

1. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY by Bonnie Garmus. A scientist and single mother in California in the 1960s becomes a star on a TV cooking show.

2.TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW by Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends find their partnership challenged in the world of video game design.

3. THE HOUSE IN THE PINES by Ana Reyes. Seven years after witnessing her best friend drop dead, Maya returns to her Berkshires hometown to piece together what happened.

4. DEMON COPPERHEAD by Barbara Kingsolver. A re-imagining of Charles Dickens' "David Copperfield" set in the mountains of southern Appalachia.

5. MAAME by Jessica George. Maddie, the daughter of an overbearing mother recently returned from Ghana and a father suffering from Parkinson's, begins to build a life for herself in London.

6. THE BOYS FROM BILOXI by John Grisham. Two childhood friends follow in their fathers' footsteps, which puts them on opposite sides of the law.

7. THE HOUSE OF WOLVES by James Patterson and Mike Lupica. After her father is murdered, Jenny Wolf becomes the head of a powerful family in California.

8. EXILES by Jane Harper. Questions surrounding the case of a missing woman which have weighed on Aaron Falk for the past year emerge at a gathering in the southern Australian wine country.

9. FAIRY TALE by Stephen King. A high school kid inherits a shed that is a portal to another world where good and evil are at war.

10. MAD HONEY by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan. After returning to her hometown, Olivia McAfee's son gets accused of killing his crush.

Nonfiction

1. SPARE by Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex details his struggles with the royal family, loss of his mother, service in the British Army and marriage to Meghan Markle.

2. LOVE, PAMELA by Pamela Anderson. The actress and activist details her childhood, rise to fame and ways she is reclaiming the narrative of her life.

3. I'M GLAD MY MOM DIED by Jennette McCurdy. The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorders and difficult relationship with her mother.

4. NEVER GIVE AN INCH by Mike Pompeo. The former secretary of state gives his account of his time serving under President Trump, with a focus on an America First approach.

5. THE LIGHT WE CARRY by Michelle Obama. The former first lady shares personal stories and the tools she uses to deal with difficult situations.

6. THE NAZI CONSPIRACY by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch. The story of a Nazi plot to kill President Roosevelt, Joseph Stalin and Winston Churchill.

7. COBALT RED by Siddharth Kara. An investigation into the cobalt mining practices in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the moral implications for users of many electronic devices.

8. STRAIGHT SHOOTER by Stephen A. Smith. The ESPN analyst recounts the highs and lows of his life and career.

9. THE 1619 PROJECT edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman and Jake Silverstein.

10. FRIENDS, LOVERS, AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING by Matthew Perry. The actor, known for playing Chandler Bing on "Friends," shares stories from his childhood and his struggles with sobriety.

Paperback fiction

1. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. IT STARTS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

3. HEART BONES by Colleen Hoover.

4. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

5. UGLY LOVE by Colleen Hoover.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

3. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

4. THE JANUARY 6TH REPORT by the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol.

5. SAPIENS by Yuval Noah Harari.

Source: The New York Times