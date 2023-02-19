The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Feb. 7

Claire and Brett Golden, Roland, son.

Feb. 8

Kayla Frisby and Cecil Martin, White Hall, daughter.

Miranda and Andrew Smith, North Little Rock, son.

Molly Chrestman, Little Rock, daughter.

Feb. 13

Taylor and Zachary Yaw, Bauxite, son.

Feb. 14

Korie and Kendall Pigue, Benton, daughter.

Brianna Davis and Bryson Ollison, Little Rock, son.

Feb. 15

Samantha Clark and Christian Williams, North Little Rock, daughter.

Adrian Grissom and Kavon Stewart, Magnolia, son.

Feb. 16

Nancy and Christopher Hughes, Cabot, daughter.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Feb. 8

Kelli Evans and Taylor Turner, Cabot, son.

Feb. 9

Aliah Fulton and Joseph McNulty, Jacksoville, son.

Feb. 10

Brieanna Sullivan and Jacob Jordan, Little Rock, daughter.

Delaney Smith, North Little Rock, daughter.

Feb. 13

Brittanie and James Carson, Vilonia, son.

Feb. 14

Jessica and Carl West Jr., Jacksonville, daughter.

Feb. 15

Kyra and Kane Thornton, Greenbrier, daughter.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Feb. 8

Shikenna Facen and Gregory Facen Jr., Little Rock, son.

Feb. 9

Morgan Hanusowski and Chase Brown, Jonesboro, son.

Kaitlin Odom and Kristen Hicks, Pine Bluff, daughter.

Feb. 10

Patricia Solatan and Paulo Bonalos, Little Rock, son.

Kaylee and Chase Bradford, New Edinburg, daughter.

Christina and Douglas Beaty, Benton, son.

Feb. 12

Megan Bornhoft, Little Rock, son.

Miracle Jackson and John Jones Jr., Little Rock, daughter.

Feb. 14

Brittany Laurnce and Ethan Cahoon, Trumann, daughter.