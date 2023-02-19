Braves’ Harris seeks better 2nd season

NORTH PORT, Fla. -- Bad news for the rest of the National League: The reigning Rookie of the Year doesn't sound all that satisfied with his debut season.

Atlanta's Michael Harris II, whose callup last year propelled the Braves to 101 wins and a division title, said Saturday he "had an all right season, I guess," and then responded with more modesty when asked if that's really how he feels about 2022.

"Some things I had to work on, but it was decent. I'll try to do better," Harris said. "Kind of like to hold myself to a higher standard."

There's no telling how good the 21-year-old center fielder can become. Harris hit .297 with 19 home runs, 64 RBI and 20 stolen bases after jumping from Double-A to the majors. Atlanta was below .500 when Harris made his debut May 28. Shortly thereafter, the Braves went on a 14-game winning streak.

Harris and Atlanta teammate Spencer Strider finished 1-2 in the Rookie of the Year vote.

"It means a lot. I know you can only win it once," Harris said. "I guess that made it mean so much more."

Harris starts a $72 million, eight-year deal in 2023 that could be worth $102 million over 10 seasons. He's from DeKalb, Ga., and the contract means he could be playing in Atlanta for a while.

"Me being a fan of the Braves growing up, and being able to put on that jersey and play in Atlanta for a team I grew up rooting for, I guess it just gave me that extra push," Harris said. "Having my family and friends here to support me too, that also helped."

HENDRIKS THROWS

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks is serving as an inspiration for the rest of the team in spring training.

Hendriks went public with his battle with cancer in January, announcing he has non-Hodgkin lymphoma. But he has been working out at the team's facility in Arizona, and pitching coach Ethan Katz said the three-time All-Star had a bullpen session on Friday.

"This guy's unbelievable. He really is," an emotional Katz said Saturday. "He'll be back on the field as soon as he can."

Right-hander Lucas Giolito said learning of Hendriks' diagnosis was "pretty devastating," but it has helped having him around at camp.

"It's like a great thing to see. He's a special guy off the field as well," Giolito said. "So seeing him do his thing right now, we're all looking forward to having him back."

HE'S BACK

Former Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia made his first visit to the team's spring training facility since he officially retired in 2021.

"The energy Pedroia still has is unreal," Manager Alex Cora said. "For him to be around and with the group, I think it's more important to him and we want to make a conscious effort to have him around as much as possible. When guys like that come here, it's a joy for everybody, especially him."

Pedroia's left knee was injured by a slide from Manny Machado in 2017. He spent the next three years having multiple operations before he announced his retirement.

"He led by example," Cora said. "There's a reason he's limping around. He gave everything to this franchise."

Pedroia said he came because Cora called him.

"He asked me," Pedroia said. "Obviously I'll do anything for Alex for what he meant to me and my career, the things that he taught me. He asks and I'm there. But as far as a major role with the organization, I'm not there yet. My kids are young and I'm helping them out."

FAMILIAR FACE

The Cincinnati Reds and right-hander Hunter Strickland agreed to terms on a minor league contract with an invitation to major league camp.

Strickland went 3-3 with a 4.91 ERA and seven saves in 66 relief appearances for the Reds last year. The previous season, he pitched for the Rays, Angels and Brewers.

The 34-year-old Strickland has also pitched for the Mets, Mariners and Nationals since spending the first five seasons of his career with the Giants.

MARQUEZ RECOVERING

Colorado right-hander German Marquez will not compete for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic because of a minor hamstring injury. He's expected to be ready by opening day.

Marquez is entering his eighth season with the Rockies. He went 9-13 with a 4.95 ERA in 31 starts last year.