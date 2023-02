The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 1208 S. Louisiana St., commercial, The Haunted Cathedral, 8:27 a.m. Feb. 16, property valued at $200.

72204

• 1518 S. Martin St., residential, Robert Alexander, 4:01 a.m. Feb. 13, property valued at $801.

• 2708 Adams St., residential, Gloria Segovia, 10:53 a.m. Feb. 14, property valued at $2,000.

• 7005 Greencrest Drive, residential, Crystal Dotson, 4:18 p.m. Feb. 14, property value unknown.

• 1518 S. Martin St., residential, Dianne Sherrill, 6:43 p.m. Feb. 14, property value unknown.

• 10434 W. 36th St., residential, Jennifer Ester, 7:55 p.m. Feb. 14, property valued at $46.

• 4209 S. Shackleford Road, residential, Chris Pritchard, 11:21 p.m. Feb. 15, property value unknown.

72205

• 3401 Lamar St., residential, Sheila Miles, 9:05 p.m. Feb. 13, property value unknown.

• 16 Warwick Road, residential, Samantha Pahls, 1:56 a.m. Feb. 15, property valued at $4,001.

72103

• 8225 Fairwood Road, residential, Allie Martinez, 12:36 a.m. Feb. 15, property valued at $501.

72209

• 6100 Leon Circle, commercial, Storage Snapbox, 1:55 a.m. Feb. 13, property value unknown.

• 7518 Vernon Estates Drive, residential, Vanessa Chitman, 3:24 p.m. Feb. 13, property valued at $8,025.

• 2601 W. 65th St., commercial, Exxon, 1 a.m. Feb. 14, property valued at $6,120.

• 6915 Hindman Parkway, residential, Jim Scott, 9:44 a.m. Feb. 15, property value unknown.

• 11 Hanover Drive, residential, Marco Jahir-Sanchez, 9:05 p.m. Feb. 16, property valued at $1,201.

72210

• 8116 Stagecoach Road, commercial, ABC Salvage, 9:57 p.m. Feb. 16, property valued at $1,001.

72211

• 13500 Chenal Parkway, residential, Briana Welch, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 16, property valued at $150.

72227

• 9420 N. Rodney Parham Road, commercial, Sonic, 9:47 a.m. Feb. 13, property valued at $8.

North Little Rock

72114

• 800 E. Broadway, residential, Jamie Collins, 7:15 p.m. Feb. 3, property valued at $233.

• 1612 N. Olive St., residential, Michelle Barnette, 6:45 p.m. Feb. 13, property valued at $1,200.

72116

• 3601 Warden Road, residential, Roberta Lierly, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9, property valued at $585.

• 3929 McCain Blvd., residential, Alexander Cooper, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 9, property valued at $1,635.

72117

• 8800 Faulkner Lake Road, residential, Heather Barnes, 12:39 a.m. Feb. 4, property valued at $40.

• 3400 Industrial Center Drive, commercial, Red Dot Storage, 6 p.m. Feb. 10, property valued at $1,900.

72118

• 5519 Marion St., residential, Joshua Ferris, 12:08 p.m. Feb. 10, property valued at $295.

• 4 Reaview Drive, residential, Natassja Pitts and Laniesha Owens, 2 p.m. Feb. 14, property valued at $5,472.