Business people

MUGS

Summers

Jones

Satterly

• John Summers has joined the First Financial Mortgage team in Fayetteville. He has been in the banking industry for more than 20 years, working in commercial and mortgage lending.

• Dr. Marcella Jones, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, recently joined Baptist Health Family Clinic-Massard at 6100 Massard Road. Jones has practiced medicine in the River Valley and eastern Oklahoma for nearly 10 years. She earned her degree at Midwestern University's Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove, Ill., and a master's of public health in epidemiology from Yale University in New Haven, Conn.

• Tracy Rosser has joined the team at NewRoad Capital Partners as a strategic adviser. NewRoad Capital Partners is a Northwest Arkansas-based growth equity firm. Rosser holds a bachelor of science degree from the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa and a master of business administration degree from Tulane University in New Orleans.

• Dr. Thomas Satterly III, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, recently joined the active medical staff of Northwest Health, practicing at The Orthopedic Center at Northwest. The clinic is at 601 W. Maple Ave., Suite 411, in Springdale. Satterly is board certified in orthopedic surgery. He earned his medical degree from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine at Kirksville, Mo., and continued his medical education by completing an internship and residency at Des Peres Hospital in St. Louis. He completed his total joints fellowship at The CORE Institute in Phoenix.

Briefs are for people in Northwest Arkansas who are new hires, were promoted, received an award from outside their organization or received a certification. Email: lthompson@nwaonline.com Information must be received by noon Wednesday prior to the Sunday the item is to be published.

Marcella Jones, DO, MPH, joins Baptist Health Family Clinic-Massard.

