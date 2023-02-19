Child’s play: Former Van Buren standout Wilkerson makes on-the-fly adjustment at for Ragin’ Cajuns





LAFAYETTE, La. -- There are no immediate plans for Crowder College to retire Landrey Wilkerson's jersey or hold a "Landrey Wilkerson Bobblehead" giveaway this spring.

But there could be.

Wilkerson did everything during his three seasons with the Roughriders except cut the grass and butter the popcorn.

America's pastime has a way of pulling players in different directions. And, to some extent, that's what happened to Wilkerson -- not that he's no longer playing.

Wilkerson's meandering baseball path found its way to Lafayette, La., early last fall. And, as is the case with baseball, Wilkerson soon found himself trading his aluminum baseball bats for a left-handed pitchers glove.

A 2019 Van Buren grad, Wilkerson hit .349, including 172 career hits in parts of three seasons at Crowder College.

Pitch? He threw exactly zero innings during the 148 games he participated in with the Roughriders.

But when he got to Lafayette, the Ragin' Cajuns couldn't help but notice his strong left arm in right field.

"Have you ever pitched?"

Landrey nodded yes.

"Everybody I tell that is surprised, [but] it's just an opportunity to stay in the game," Wilkerson said. "I didn't realize how many outfielders they had when I got here, so I kind of got moved from hitting to pitching.

"They saw me throw from the outfield, and they asked me, 'Can you pitch?' And that's how I became a pitcher."

Actually, Louisiana assistant coach Seth Thibodeaux reached out to Landrey's former high school coach, Luke Weatherford, to see if he could play at a high level.

Weatherford added that Wilkerson could pitch, too.

"When coach Thibodeaux called me and asked about Landrey, and whether I thought he would be a good fit down at Louisiana, I told him that first he would be getting a great kid and a well-rounded baseball player," Weatherford said. "He does everything well. He can hit, plays good defense, is a good base runner, and I mentioned jokingly that he gets people out on the bump."

Thibodeaux took Weatherford's words to heart.

Wilkerson pitched in high school and for his Fort Smith American Legion team, too. But at Crowder, the slugging outfielder was mostly known for mashing. In three seasons, he hit 38 homers and drove in 139 runs.

"Landrey has always been a team-first guy," Weatherford said. "He had an unbelievable career at Van Buren and at Crowder. But if his coaches asked him if would be willing to try to help in a role they need filled, I'm sure his response was, 'Yes sir!'

"Landrey has matured a lot since we first had him as a freshman. He was thrown into the first right away for us, starting in center field and hitting leadoff for the varsity team He took some good coaching from coach [David] Loyd those first few years."

covid restrictions

After a painful state tournament loss to North Little Rock on an overcast day in May 2019, Wilkerson took his gear to Neosha, Mo. And for 23 games, he became all-world.

That is until covid-19 cut a promising season short.

"We played 25 games, and we won 23 of them," Wilkerson said. "It was some of the best baseball I ever played. I met some of the best friends I ever talked to. Logan Chambers from Bryant had a good year. That team had Jack Stroth and Peyton Holt, too. Man, we were really good.

"That covid year -- it sucked."

Before the covid shutdown, Wilkerson was hitting .432 with six homers, two triples and 28 RBIs. He stole seven bases and slugged .728.

Change of plans

After two seasons at Crowder, Wilkerson appeared destined for the University of Arkansas. But that fall, despite the numbers he'd put up in junior college, Wilkerson got a dose of reality.

"During the [2021 season] I ... went to the UA," Wilkerson said. "But didn't go well. I had a tough fall and ended up back at Crowder."

Because of the covid-19 restrictions, Wilkerson was allowed a third season of junior college baseball. In all, he participated in 148 of 173 games over the course of three seasons -- a feat that likely won't ever be matched.

Last January, Wilkerson reenrolled at Crowder for what would be a third year with the Roughriders. After this semester, he'll be about 15 hours shy of a kinesiology degree.

Early last summer, as the Roughriders were making the almost 16-hour drive to Grand Juction, Colo., to compete in the Junior College World Series, Wilkerson got a call from a recruiter.

"He called to see if I would want to go to Louisiana," Wilkerson said.

Seeds, oysters, and baseball

Lafayette isn't the promised land of the great Southeastern Conference. But it's baseball.

Louisiana was set to open the season this weekend in Houston against the Rice Owls. There are future dates ahead of SEC foes Mississippi State and LSU, too.

Sunflower seeds, a lot of humidity and an opportunity. (Oh, and oysters, boudin and creole, too).

"Competing, means a lot; it means I get to be a kid a little bit for a little bit longer," Wilkerson said. "I talk to my friends back home who have jobs, and I'm still playing ball."

"About a year ago [fall of 2021], Landrey called me during the fall while he was at Arkansas and home for winter break," Weatherford added. "He asked if he could come out and practice with us and get some swings in. We were scrimmaging that day, so I put him in the lineup and let him get some at-bats. He went 0-for-the-scrimmage, but he ran every ball out as hard as he could. He backed up bases in the outfield and played harder than anyone on the field. He went 0-for-4, [but] he stood out.

"It's one of my favorite memories of him as a player, because here he is a Razorback playing with a bunch of high school kids in a fall scrimmage just going all out."

