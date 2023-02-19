Club news: New Lions Club forming in Springdale





Democrats

The Senior Democrats of Northwest Arkansas will meet at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 21 at the Fayetteville Public Library in the Walker Room. The speaker will be Raven Cook, who is a local educator, and her topic will be "The Politics and Possibility of Black History."

Information: (479) 841-5266.

Lions Club

A new Lions Club is forming in Springdale for individuals desiring to serve and improve their community working with other civic minded people. "We Serve" is the Lions Club motto, and Lions support people who need help with eye problems and glasses. The club will also serve many other community needs.

New officers and board members will be elected at the first or second meeting upon the enrollment of 20 or more new members. An informational meeting for those interested will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at the American Steak House on West Sunset Avenue in Springdale.

Information: (479) 422-3300.

MUFON

The Northwest Section of the Arkansas Mutual UFO Network will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 25 at the Fayetteville Drake Field Airport Conference Room. Agenda topics include Arkansas UFO/UAP reports, review of the Pathways to Disclosure project, book reports and a review of the new book "UFOs In Arkansas and Where To Find Them" by Cheryl and Linda Costa.

Section meetings are open to members, guests, and anyone with a genuine interest in the UFO phenomenon. The meeting room will be open at 9:30 a.m. for early arrivals.

Information: (479) 422-9586.

Orchid Society

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks and the Orchid Society of the Ozarks are hosting two orchid classes at the garden at 4703 N. Crossover Road in Fayetteville.

• Basic Orchid Class: 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 25. Learn the basics about types of orchids and orchid care from the experts at the Orchid Society. This class will cover the essentials of orchid care for the beginning orchid grower -- how, when, and what to use to repot an orchid, how to water, and the basics of light, temperature and fertilizer for the orchids most often grown in homes. There will also be "live" repotting demos. Everyone who attends this class will get a $5 coupon to the Orchid Show and Sale March 3-5. The class is free to BGO members and $15 for nonmembers. Tickets: 34992.blackbaudhosting.com/34992/Basic-Orchid-Class

• Advanced Orchid Class: 4-5:30 p.m. Feb. 25. This class builds on the Basic Orchid Care class and takes a deeper dive into orchid care. It covers a variety of different mediums you can use to grow orchids and goes into more detail about water quality, light quality and fertilizer. It also covers growing orchids under artificial light as well as pest management and how to recognize what's wrong with a plant that isn't doing well. Everyone who attends this class will also get a $5 coupon to the Orchid Show. The class is free to BGO members and $15 for nonmembers. Tickets can be found at 34992.blackbaudhosting.com/34992/Advanced-Orchid-Classes.

Orchid Society of the Ozarks meets at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Northwest Technical Institute, 709 S. Old Missouri Road in Springdale. The objective of the society is to stimulate interest in orchids and their culture. Frequent presentations by nationally renowned growers offer education and quality plants for sale. Monthly judging displays often include 30 to 40 blooming plants, while monthly raffles offer affordable orchids and supplies for new and experienced growers. Membership is only $10 a year.

The 12th annual Orchids in the Garden Orchid Show and Sale co-sponsored by the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks and the Orchid Society of the Ozarks opens March 3 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. for a BGO members only preview, and to the public March 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and March 5 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. This AOS judged show features hundreds of blooming orchids in exhibits from regional societies as well as local members. Exotic plants from around the world will be available for sale, but come early for the best selection.

Information: (479) 310-9444, (479) 750-2620, oso-web.org or email info@bgozarks.org.

Calico Cut-Ups

The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild will host "Return to Learn" at 1 p.m. Feb. 27 in Sengel Hall in the lower level of St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista.

Five members will present learning experiences for the membership to rotate between in 10 to 15 minute increments. The presenting subjects are Precision Piecing: Tips and Tricks, Ten Minute Block, Less than Traditional Ruler from Off the Wall, Bonnie Hunter's Essential Triangle Ruler and Triangle Frenzy Table Runner.

The guild meeting will begin with a social hour starting at noon. The guild has some interesting, fun and informative programs and workshops scheduled for 2023.

Information: calicocutups.com or email admin@calicocutups.com.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. March 2 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista. The program will be presented by Steve Cottrell on the Battle of Carthage, Mo.

Cottrell is the co-author of the book "The Civil War in the Ozarks" and an employee of the Battle of Carthage Museum. He is a native of southwest Missouri and a graduate of Missouri Southern State College.

The Battle of Carthage was fought on July 5, 1861, and was one of the first major engagements of the Civil War. It was one of the key preliminary actions leading to the Battle of Wilson's Creek on Aug. 10, 1861.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

Information: (812) 899-2049 or email at dkp55@gmail.com.

In honor of MLK Day and National Charity League’s National Day of Service, Jan. 16, the National Charity League Northwest Arkansas Chapter asked the community to donate new or gently used books, with a focus on those that celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion. The community answered the call, and an impressive 2,950 books were received and boxed by 40 NCL mothers and daughters working to make this event a success. The mothers and daughters of the NCL Northwest Arkansas Chapter are thrilled to kick off February’s Black History Month celebration with the donation of these 2,950 books. Books will now be donated to The Children’s Safety Center of Washington County, Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County, NWA Children’s Shelter, Women’s Correctional Facility, Fayetteville Affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation’s Book Mobile, as well as the following Springdale district schools: Shaw Elementary, J.O. Kelley Middle School, Walker Elementary, Parson Hills Elementary, Tyson Elementary, Don Tyson School of Innovation, and their Tree House Pantry. (Courtesy Photos)



The Fayetteville/Springdale Elks Lodge No. 1987 recently held their annual Americanism Essay Contest. There were seven school districts involved. This year's theme was “What is Your American Dream?” There were four divisions. Cash prizes, a certificate, pin, and flag were awarded in each division to the first-, second-, and third-place winners. The first-place winners were awarded $75, the second-place winners were awarded $50, and the third-place winners were awarded $25. Marge Guist, the Americanism chairman at the Fayetteville/Springdale Elks Lodge, awarded prizes to the students in the fifth-grade division. The winners were Liam Linker, first place from McNair Middle School; McGuire Guller, second place from Farmington Middle School; and Alexa Atilano, third place from Farmington Middle School. These winning essays went on to state competition. Pictured are Liam Linker, first place, and Marge Guist, Americanism chairman at the Fayetteville/Springdale Elks Lodge, Alexa Atilano, third place and McGuire Fuller, second place. (Courtesy Photo)



