Sorority to host PBSD forum

The Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will host a virtual superintendents' forum at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23 via Zoom.

Presenters will be Pine Bluff School District Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree, Watson Chapel School District Superintendent Tom Wilson, and Friendship Aspire Superintendent Phong Tran.

The superintendents' forum aims to allow the community and districts a platform to inform the public about what local schools are doing, according to a news release.

The sorority's social action committee will present the event and Eva McGee of Delta Sigma Theta will facilitate the forum.

The forum is free and open to the public.The Zoom link is available at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89085682669 with webinar ID 890 8568 2669, and passcode Leadership.

Delta Sigma Theta has been involved in "social action" almost since its inception.

On March 3, 1913, nearly six weeks after its founding, several founders marched in the historic Suffragist March under the sorority's banner, the first public act of the sorority. In developing the Delta Oath, a commitment to action in the public arena was included.

In taking the oath at initiation, every initiate pledges to use her influence "toward the enactment of laws for the protection of the unfortunate and weak and for the repeal of those depriving human beings of their privileges and rights."

Local board to distribute food funds

Jefferson County, Ark., has been chosen by the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program to receive $31,706.

Funds will be received under Phase 40. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply for these Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds at the United Way of Southeast Arkansas.

Applications will be accepted Feb. 20 through March 3, according to a news release.

A Phase 40 Local Board is charged with distributing funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas. The efforts are aimed at supplementing emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The local board will also recommend agencies to receive funds, as well as any additional program funds, according to the release.

"We are proud to be selected by the national board of collaboration with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency to serve as the stewards of these funds," said Leslie Dorn, executive director of United Way of Southeast Arkansas.

"Other partners consist of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide."

Under the terms of the grant agreement, local agencies must: Be private voluntary nonprofit(s) or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funding; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Jefferson County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with the Salvation Army, CASA Women's Shelter, Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, Neighbor to Neighbor, and Delta Food Network.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds need to contact: Leslie Dorn at (870) 534-2153 or email Leslie.dorn@unitedway.org for an application. The deadline is March 3.

Boozman, Westerman to discuss farm bill

U.S. Sen. John Boozman and Rep. Bruce Westerman will host a discussion on the upcoming 2024 Farm Bill. The event will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the University of Arkansas at Monticello's agriculture building and it's open to the public.

During this listening session, Boozman and Westerman will hold a panel discussion with agriculture and forestry stakeholders of Southeast Arkansas. The discussion will focus on learning how their issues and concerns can be addressed in the development of the 2024 Farm Bill, according to a news release.

The session is being hosted by the UAM College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources.

"As the largest contributor to the Arkansas economy through food crops, timber, and livestock, agriculture plays a crucial role in the state's economy.

The U.S. Farm Bill has a significant impact on the agricultural and rural economies through its agricultural and conservation projects and nutrition programs," according to the release.

"The Farm Bill is an extensive, multiyear law that governs an array of food, agriculture, and natural resource conservation programs. Initially, farm bills focused on farm commodity revenue supports, but over the years, the legislation's programs have become increasingly expansive, particularly with the inclusion of the nutrition title in 1973. Typically reauthorized every five years, the most recent farm bill, the $428 billion Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, was signed into law in December 2018 and expires on Sept. 30, 2023," according to the release.

Tuesday's session provides an opportunity for area agriculture and forestry stakeholders to have their voices heard by their representatives in the development of the next Farm Bill.

Tom Wilson

