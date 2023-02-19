Community leaders, students honored at gala

Seven community leaders were honored and 14 high school students were awarded scholarships Feb. 10 during a Valentine's Scholarship Fundraiser.

Members of the Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., in conjunction with the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation, hosted the gala at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Celebrating the 75th anniversary of the chapter, the theme was "All Black Affair with a Touch of Gold."

Brandun Flannigan, president of Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter, said that a significant milestone was accomplished this year.

"We're the first [Divine 9] organization to give away 14 $1,000 scholarships to deserving young men and women," Flannigan said. "We would like to thank everybody for attending this event. Scholarship is the foundation of our fraternity and this could not be done without each and every one of you."

Flannigan credited the organization's success to the hard work of the chapter committees and support from the city of Pine Bluff.

Judge Jackie B. Harris, vice president of Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter, said the previous amount awarded was $500 per student. He expressed his excitement about the financial support the organization received to help students and the opportunity to recognize area leaders.

"I was really pleased with the number of folks who turned out [and] the level of support," Harris said. "More importantly, I was really pleased with the number of scholarships we were able to offer to students and to also be able to honor some people in this community who have shown that they can be effective leaders and have shown that they have a commitment to the city of Pine Bluff."

Harris said that there is a positive impact created by investing in a student's education.

"This year, we got enough support from the [fraternity] brothers and from people in the community that we were able to double the amount and double the actual number of the scholarships. We're excited about what that represents for some of the graduating seniors here and for some of those who are already attending college," Harris said.

Judge Earnest Brown, who assisted in recognizing scholarship recipients, said the chapter met a higher fundraising goal.

"We challenged [our fraternity] brothers to double their normal contributions so that we could increase the amount of the scholarships," Brown said. "I thought we would get seven, but we got 12 to do so. It's called a Legacy Scholarship and I got the idea from an Alpha Graduate Chapter [Zeta Zeta Lambda] in Queens, New York."

OUTSTANDING COMMUNITY JEWELS

Seven local leaders described as "Outstanding Community Jewels" were honored. Harris explained how Jewels are chosen.

"Each year, the men of Delta Sigma Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. select as Outstanding Community Jewels, individuals from the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Community who have demonstrated their love for the community through the giving of their time, talent and treasure," Harris said.

"Past Community Jewels have included leaders in the fields of business, education, philanthropy, and public service. This year's selections of Outstanding Community Jewels consist of business leaders, educational leaders, and life-long advocates for the city of Pine Bluff and southeast Arkansas. The one quality that stands out among all of this years' Outstanding Community Jewels is their willingness to serve. Whether volunteering on community boards, distributing school supplies to children, mentoring our youth, or distributing food to those in need, each of this year's Jewels have demonstrated that they are servants of all their community. Pine Bluff and Jefferson County are fortunate to have such a strong roster of outstanding leaders."

HONOREES

Award recipients who each received a plaque for "outstanding service, dedication and leadership" included Kelly Bryant, Oscar Bullard, Sharri Jones, Annette Kline, Gene McKissic Sr., Genevia Kelsey Thomas and Willette Totten. Parnell McCray received the President's Award.

Kelly Bryant -- A native of Malvern, Bryant graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering and from Webster University at Little Rock with a Master of Science in environmental management. Bryant is the environmental manager for Clearwater Paper Corp. and is responsible for compliance with state and federal environmental regulations and permits.

Oscar Bullard -- Bullard is a native of Star City. Bullard went to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on an athletic scholarship while he pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice. After earning his degree, he began his law enforcement career. He currently is a deputized and commissioned federal law enforcement officer with the Federal Bureau of Investigations Task Force. As a special agent in the Criminal Investigation Division of the State Police, where he initiated long-term drug investigations with specialized units, Bullard provided executive protection at the state legislative sessions, escorted detail for the governor and the 44th first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama. Bullard is married to his wife, Tish, of 20 years, and is the father to one son and two daughters.

Sharri Jones -- A native of Pine Bluff, Jones graduated from Pine Bluff High School. In 1988, she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from UAPB. She was a first-grade teacher at First Ward Elementary School. Jones is a member of Lakeside United Methodist Church. As the owner/director of events for Sissy's Log Cabin Inc., Jones is passionate about giving her time to charities located in the communities that Sissy's Log Cabin serves.

Annette Kline -- Kline received a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Mississippi State College for Women in Columbus, Miss. In 1995, Kline purchased Strong Manufacturing Co. Inc. with her husband, Mike, and continued to serve as an accountant. She is still employed at Strong Manufacturing with her husband and son, Kris Kline. She serves on several boards and has previously held offices as chair, treasurer and corporate secretary.

Gene McKissic Sr. -- An attorney, McKissic is a lifelong resident of Pine Bluff, where he was educated in public schools. McKissic entered the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville in September 1969 and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science in May 1973. He earned a Juris Doctorate from the Arkansas School of Law in May 1976 and was admitted to the Arkansas Bar in August 1976. He was awarded the Thurgood Marshall Award while attending Law School. After graduating law school, he became the first Black deputy prosecuting attorney to serve in south Arkansas in May 1976. In September 1977 McKissic entered private practice in Pine Bluff handling civil and criminal cases in state and federal courts. He is the managing partner in the firm of McKissic and Associates of Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Genevia Thomas -- Thomas is a research project analyst for the Division of Research, Innovation and Economic Development at UAPB. She is a former program project specialist for UAPB. Thomas graduated from UAPB before earning her Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. As a program project specialist, she assisted with the expansion of STEM programs via grant submissions and annual program reporting to federal funding agencies. She served as a project specialist for the building construction of the STEM Academy and Conference Center. The facility was completed in 2014. She is married to Calvin Thomas and attends New Life Church in Pine Bluff.

Willette Totten -- Totten has more than 25 years of experience in computer technology and is a champion of women's empowerment in computer science. She graduated from Mississippi Valley State University with a Bachelor of Science in computer science. In the field of technical services, she has held various positions. Serving as the director of technical services at UAPB is one of her accomplishments. She is the first woman to hold this position at the university. In April 1987, Totten was initiated into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Epsilon Pi Chapter, at MVSU. She is a member of the Delta Omega Omega Chapter graduate chapter. She has served on numerous committees and held various positions within the chapter. Totten is married to Roger Totten, and the couple has three children and two grandchildren.

SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

Described as "Outstanding Scholarship Jewels," the recipients and the scholarships awarded are:

Teryn Dantzler, an honor roll student at White Hall High School, received the Brother Dr. Kenneth and Mrs. Donna Lambert Alpha Jewel Scholarship. Dantzler maintains a 3.59 grade point average and plans to attend the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. She wants to major in biology pre-medicine and would like to become an obstetrician.

Jordan Fields, who attends Pine Bluff High School, received the Brother Booker and Mrs. Ruthie Clemons Alpha Jewel Scholarship. Fields has a GPA of 3.17 and would like to attend college and major in psychology. He plans to later become a clinical psychologist.

Jordan Harris, a student at Pine Bluff High School, received the Brother Dr. Manuel and Mrs. Charlene Kelly Alpha Jewel Scholarship. With a GPA of 4.00, Harris plans to attend Vanderbilt University or the University of Missouri, where he will major in industrial engineering.

William Howell, who attends Pine Bluff High School, received the Brother Jackie and Mrs. Letrece Harris Alpha Jewel Scholarship. He has a GPA of 3.9 and plans to attend the University of Memphis to major in business management.

Anissa Lusk, a student at Pine Bluff High School, received the Brother Earnest and Mrs. Tina Brown Jr. Alpha Jewel Scholarship. She has a GPA of 3.89 and plans to attend college to major in criminal justice/criminology. Her future plans also include becoming a crime scene investigator.

Keiren Minter, who attends Watson Chapel High School, received the Mrs. Johnetta Word Holmes Alpha Jewel Scholarship. This scholarship is sponsored by James and Shirley Word. Minter has a GPA of 3.9 and plans to attend the University of Central Arkansas to major in elementary education. His future goals include becoming an elementary teacher or high school theater/drama teacher.

Za'Kirah McDaniel, a senior at Pine Bluff High School, received the Late Brother Artis Mendenhall Alpha Jewel Scholarship. This scholarship is sponsored by Calvin Thomas. McDaniel has a GPA of 3.8 and is currently No. 10 in the class. She plans to attend a historically black college or university. Her dream career is to become a labor and delivery nurse.

Lakya Moore, who attends Pine Bluff High School, received the Brother Dr. Roy and Mrs. Keidra Burrell Alpha Jewel Scholarship. Moore has a 3.67 GPA and plans to attend college, where she will major in psychology. Her future goal is to become a psychologist.

James Roberts, a student at Pine Bluff High School, received the Brother Elder Ronnie and Mrs. Shantella Miller Yow Alpha Jewel Scholarship. With a 3.5 GPA, Roberts plans to attend Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas, where he will major in engineering and work in computer science.

Cameron Shearer, who attends Marietta High School, received the Parnell Michael and Jacquelyn Williams McCray Alpha Jewel Scholarship. He has a GPA of 3.76 and plans to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, where he will major in marketing. His future goal is to hold a leadership position at a large corporation.

Nina Wade, a student at Pine Bluff High School, received the Brother Arzo and Dr. Wilda Knox Alpha Jewel Scholarship. She has a 3.8 GPA and plans to attend the University of Arkansas, where she will major in marketing and finance. She would like to become a business owner.

Erika Washington, who attends Pine Bluff High School, received the Late Brother Attorney John Walker Alpha Jewel Scholarship. This scholarship is sponsored by Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. Washington has a GPA of 4.11 and plans to attend college and major in computer science. Her future goal is to become a software developer.

Alycia Johnise Chatman and Terron Jenkins are recipients of the Jewel Foundation Scholarship.

Chatman is a senior at Dollarway High School and maintains a GPA of 3.5. She plans to attend Southern University A&M College in Baton Rouge, La., and major in nursing. Her future goal is to become a certified registered nurse.

Jenkins, who attends Pine Bluff High School, plans to attend UAPB and major in business management. He maintains a GPA of 2.9 and is interested in owning his own trucking company.

Outstanding Community Jewels who were honored during the Valentine’s Scholarship Fundraiser on Friday night include Genevia Thomas (left) Willette Totten, and Kelly Bryant. (Special to The Commercial/Kim Jones Sneed)



Annette Kline was honored as an Outstanding Community Jewel during the Valentine’s Scholarship Fundraiser on Friday night. She is shown here with her husband, Mike, with whom she purchased Strong Manufacturing Co. in 1995. (Special to The Commercial/Kim Jones Sneed)



