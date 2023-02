Divorces granted in Crawford, Sebastian counties

The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian County clerks' offices Feb. 7-13.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

22-93. Tishonda Rackley v. Jason Rackley

22-583. Christopher Votava v. Terra Roberts

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

22-33. Kenneth Todd v. Christina Bolin

22-168. Jennifer Jackson v. Darell Jackson

22-282. Chester McKnight v. Julie McKnight

22-298. Taylor Ramey v. Aaron Ramey

22-314. Jarvis Dane Covey v. Srah Elizabeth Covey

22-316. Jessica Morrell v. James Morrell

22-325. Derek Barnes v. Shyla Barnes

22-346. Nazar Drani v. London Sharp

22-458. Crystal Calhoun v. Clay Calhoun

22-687. Stephanie Summers-Jones v. Demetrious Jones

22-739. Jennifer Gardner v. Robert Gardner

22-788. Victoriano de la Rosa v. Crystal de la Rosa

22-851. Florinda Turic v. Becky Sue Terrell

22-852. Vickie Comstock v. Richard Comstock

22-899. Johnny Kennedy v. Ashley Kennedy

23-2. Heather Lovelady v. Robert Crane

23-11. Ashleigh Jones v. Tylor Christie

23-15. Brian Keith White v. Annetta Lucinda White