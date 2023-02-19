Education notebook

Lakeside school wins STEM prize

Lakeside Junior High School is the state winner for Arkansas in the 13th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition for creating a hyper-local warning system for storms and floods.

The school will receive a prize package of at least $12,000 in technology and school supplies, as well as the opportunity to participate in the national Science, Technology, Engineering and Math or STEM competition.

In May, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow will name three schools as national winners and recipients of $100,000 in prize packages comprised of Samsung technology and classroom supplies.

The annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition challenges public school students in grades six through 12 to explore the role science, technology, engineering, and math subjects play in addressing issues of concern in their local communities.

The winning schools were selected from a pool of 300 state finalists who submitted detailed lesson plans outlining how their students propose using STEM to address an important community issue.

Charter taps Durand as academic chief

Kevin K. Durand has been hired as the chief academic officer of the Arkansas Military and First Responders Academy, an open-enrollment charter school scheduled to open in August in Little Rock, school organizers have announced.

Most recently, Durand was the principal of Lisa Academy West Middle School in Little Rock. Before his four years in the role, he was dean of academics, district testing coordinator and a math coach for a total of nine years. He has written books in philosophy, popular culture studies, ethics, and business over his career.

Durand has a Ph.D from the University of Oklahoma, and he holds a master's in business administration as well as a certificate in school management and leadership from the Harvard Graduate School of Education and Harvard Business School. Additionally, he has undergraduate degrees in curriculum and instruction, and math education.

Durand began his education career as a substitute teacher. He then went on to teach math and science on the high school level after having obtained his undergraduate degree in 1990.

"Dr. Durand is going to be a great asset to our team, the school, and all of our students," said Arkansas Military and First Responders Academy commandant Lt. Col. Jason Smedley.

The new charter school is planned for a 23-acre site at 10710 Interstate 30 in southwest Little Rock. The tuition-free public charter high school will open to 140 ninth graders this year and expand one grade per year.

Arkansas Military and First Responders Academy will feature a college preparatory curriculum with an emphasis on pre-engineering and computer coding -- all within a Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps framework.

Attorney leaving desegregation suit

The Pulaski County Special School District notified a federal judge last week that M. Samuel Jones III, a long-time attorney for the school system, is retiring from the practice of law and wants to be removed as counsel of record in a long-running federal school desegregation lawsuit.

Jones -- a part of the Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard law firm -- has been an attorney for the district in the case since Feb. 15, 1983. However, in 2020, he took a step back from the case, informing U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. that he would be serving in the capacity of providing advice and direction but would no longer be trial counsel.

Devin Bates of the Mitchell, Williams firm, as well as Jay Bequette and Cody Kees of the Bequette, Billingsley, and Kees firm, will continue to represent the district in the desegregation case.