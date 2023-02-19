Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• THUNDER ROLLS BOWLING CENTER, 1600 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection Feb. 10. Okay to operate under new ownership--permit given.

• COMFORT INN & SUITES, 3620 Camden Road. Date of inspection Jan. 25. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to throwing up or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of such matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to such matter.

• SR QUICK MART INC, 5001 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection Jan. 19. Observation: No current health permit posted. Corrective Action: It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law.

• SR QUICK MART INC, 5001 Dollarway Road. Date of follow-up inspection Jan. 26. Observation: Corrective Action: It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law.

• BURGER KING, 7820 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Jan. 26. No paper towels were provided at the hand washing sink in the men's restroom. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and ware washing areas. Paper towels were provided at the men's restroom hand washing sink during the inspection. Chicken nuggets (103 degrees F) in the hot hold unit are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept hot at a temperature of 135.0°F or above, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Chicken nuggets were reheated to 180 degrees F during inspection and the hot hold unit was turned on. No toilet tissue available in the men's restroom. A supply of toilet tissue shall be available at each toilet. Toilet tissue was provided in the men's restroom during the inspection. Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue not in continuous use should be covered.