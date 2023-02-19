Fort Smith nonprofit groups band together to teach about resources for victims of abuse





FORT SMITH -- River Valley residents came together on a rainy Valentines Day to rise up against multiple forms of abuse in the area.

The United Way of Fort Smith Area held its annual Rising in the River Valley event at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith Tuesday morning. More than 100 people gathered in the university's Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center to learn about resources available in the community for victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse.

Reagan Heppner, community impact coordinator for the United Way, said she believes it's important to educate people about this and remind them there are those fighting abuse day in and day out who are both wanting and willing to help victims.

"They just need to know where that help is," Heppner said.

Heppner said she coordinated Rising in the River Valley in partnership with the Fort Smith Crisis Intervention Center, the Hamilton Center for Child Advocacy and the Monarch 61 Project in Van Buren, in addition to UAFS.

The organizations and others -- including the Police Department's recruiting team -- had booths at the event through which people could learn more about what they provide. Attendees could also sign a "pledge banner" vowing to stand together against sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse in the River Valley while supporting victims and survivors to the best of their ability.

Penni Burns, chief executive officer of the Crisis Intervention Center, was one of the people who spoke at Rising in the River Valley. The center offers free and confidential services to survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence, according to material displayed at the event.

Burns said her organization frequently hears the question of why didn't victims of domestic violence simply leave their abusive situation. She argued there are reasons why victims stay, but it's not the job of others to ask the victims for those reasons.

While it's not difficult for the Crisis Intervention Center to get the help it needs, it's hard for the organization to get victims to understand they can come to it for help they need, Burns said. She called on the people present to use social media platforms to spread the message about good things in the community.

"It could save somebody's life," Burns said. "Tell your neighbors it's okay, it's not their fault. Tell them somebody believes them and tell them somebody loves them and let them know that you mean it."

Laurie Burnett, executive director of the Hamilton Center, said 948 children came to the Hamilton Center in 2022 regarding allegations of sexual abuse, physical abuse or neglect. The organization provides free services to child abuse victims, including advocacy, forensic interviews, medical exams and mental health care.

The United States is home to more than 42 million survivors of child sexual abuse, according to Burnett.





"As one of those survivors, I understand it's not easy to talk about, but it's important that we do because child abuse thrives in silence," Burnett said. "It thrives when we don't speak out and take action and we don't stand up for the innocent children who are suffering."

Burnett said people have the power to speak out against child and domestic abuse, as well as support and believe survivors, to help create a world where every child and person feels safe and loved.

Nicole Walton, executive director of the Monarch 61 Project, said studies show four out of five people can experience "post-traumatic growth" given a supportive and loving environment after a trauma. Monarch 61 offers free art and wellness classes in its efforts to create a space in which women can start or continue healing from traumatic experiences.

"People can see a new appreciation for life post-trauma," Walton said. "They can have stronger, healthier relationships with others after a trauma. They have brand-new possibilities in life and they can have increased personal strength, and it's just a very beautiful thing to see when people start on that healing journey."

Walton said Monarch 61 understands healing from a trauma can be difficult and take a long time for some people.

Students write inspirational messages on posters, Tuesday, February 14, 2023 during the annual Rising in the River Valley event at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith in Fort Smith. The United Way of Fort Smith along with the Fort Smith Crisis Intervention Center, Hamilton Center for Child Advocacy and the Monarch 61 Project held the 8th annual Rising in the River Valley event. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Olivia Chankheo, member of Active Minds, mental health advocacy group, writes an inspirational message on a poster, Tuesday, February 14, 2023 during the annual Rising in the River Valley event at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith in Fort Smith. The United Way of Fort Smith along with the Fort Smith Crisis Intervention Center, Hamilton Center for Child Advocacy and the Monarch 61 Project held the 8th annual Rising in the River Valley event. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Hotline

The Fort Smith Crisis Intervention Center has a 24/7 crisis hotline available. The phone number for it is (800) 359-0056.

Source: United Way of Fort Smith Area



