Frogs slash Hogs, thrash young pen





ARLINGTON, Texas -- TCU is the final undefeated team remaining at the College Baseball Showdown.

The 17th-ranked Horned Frogs hammered sixth-ranked Arkansas 18-6 on Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 20,295 at Globe Life Field.

It was the second lopsided victory in two days over a top-10 opponent for TCU, which was voted preseason favorite to win the Big 12. The Horned Frogs defeated No. 9 Vanderbilt 11-4 on Friday.

Saturday's game played out in a similar manner as the day before for TCU. The Horned Frogs scored 9 runs over the final 4 innings against Vanderbilt, and scored 14 over the final 5 against the Razorbacks, who pitched a number of newcomers for the first time.

Arkansas fell to 1-1 ahead of its finale here today against Oklahoma State. First pitch is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Central.

TCU had the stronger bullpen after both starters were chased in the second inning. Right-hander Kole Klecker (1-0) pitched 4 1/3 innings in relief for the Horned Frogs, allowed 1 run and 3 hits while striking out 6.

Klecker stranded runners on the corners after he replaced starter Cam Brown in the second inning, and was on the mound as TCU built a six-run lead. The Razorbacks did not score against him until Kendall Diggs led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a solo home run to right field.

Brown allowed 4 runs on 5 hits and 1 walk, and struck out 1 in 1 2/3 innings. He threw 25 of 48 pitches for strikes.

Arkansas threw 8 relievers after starting right-hander Will McEntire allowed 4 runs on 5 hits and 1 walk in 1 1/3 innings. McEntire threw 19 of 29 pitches for strikes.

Left-hander Zack Morris (0-1) was strong for most of his 3 1/3 innings in relief but allowed two runs in the fifth inning.

Cole Fontenelle's two-out RBI single came on the first pitch thrown by Arkansas freshman right-hander Gage Wood and gave TCU a 5-4 lead. Things snowballed from there during Wood's 10-pitch outing.

He allowed a double steal, then walked Tre Richardson to load the bases when he was assessed a ball for a pitch-clock infraction before a 3-0 pitch. Wood was pulled after he walked ninth-place hitter Anthony Silva on five pitches to force home another run that gave TCU a 6-4 lead.

The Horned Frogs blew the game open and took a 10-4 lead with a four-run sixth inning. Three runs were allowed by right-hander Austin Ledbetter, and the fourth followed a walk by freshman left-hander Parker Coil.

Coil allowed a lead-off home run to left field by Austin Davis in the seventh to extend TCU's lead to 11-5. The Horned Frogs added seven runs over the eighth and ninth innings against right-handers Dylan Carter and Cooper Dossett.

Carter, who redshirted last season after transferring from junior college, pitched in his first game for Arkansas. Also making their Razorback debuts were the freshmen Wood, Coil, Dossett, Sean Fitzpatrick and Ben Bybee.

The Horned Frogs had 19 hits against Arkansas. They have 31 hits and 29 runs in their first two games.

All of the Razorbacks' runs came on home runs. Jared Wegner's three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning traveled 442 feet to center field and answered a three-run inning by the Horned Frogs.

Hudson Polk hit a home run to left field in the second inning to tie the game 4-4.

Jayson Jones, a freshman third baseman who entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning, hit Arkansas' fourth home run with a solo two-out blast to left field in the ninth. It was the first career hit for the Denton, Texas, native.



